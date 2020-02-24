DALEVILLE — February 2020 will be a month the Craig family will never forget. But the reasons why have been in the making since 1980.
Senior Ashlyn Craig was the starting point guard on the first Daleville girls basketball team to win a sectional championship this year, when the team beat Tri-Central to make history.
Craig’s aunt, Bev Craig, was honored as a member of Daleville’s 2020 Hall of Fame class Friday. Bev was the catalyst that set all of this history in motion. In 1979-80, Bev wanted to play basketball, but before that year, the school didn’t have a team that competed in IHSAA tournaments.
“When I was in middle school, junior high at the time, there really wasn’t a girls program, so like the home ec teacher and the sewing teacher were trying to run layup drills with us,” Bev said. “I was used to playing with the boys in the neighborhood and people my dad had coached.
“I went home to my dad and said, ‘I don’t ever want to play basketball if it looks like that.’ And so he got the idea to start a program.”
Bev’s father, John Craig, who was a successful boys coach at DeSoto and Daleville, obliged and started coaching the program. As with most new programs, there were some growing pains.
The team had to play JV the first year due to the inexperience of most of the players and their need for learning the game and the fundamentals before they could compete at the varsity level. Bev recalled one example that shows just how raw some of her teammates were on that inaugural team.
“There was one game when we were first playing — it was probably the first team we had — and I remember the crowd started counting down the seconds, so one of the players — one of our players — shot at the opponent’s basket because she didn’t know any better. That’s how rough it was when we started,” Bev said.
Bev went on to earn All-Mid-Eastern Conference honors in basketball and volleyball during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons, while also being named to the All-Delaware County teams for both sports. She capped her basketball career with Delaware County Sertoma All-Star team honors her senior year before going to Ball State to play volleyball for a year.
Fast forward 40 years to when Bev was honored Friday night with an induction into Daleville’s Hall of Fame, and it caps a historic month for both the community and the Craig family.
“That was amazing. I’d say it was a God sighting because, for my dad to start that and not even to know that one day his granddaughter would play for the first sectional champion, that was very moving,” Bev said.
Ashlyn never knew of her family’s rich Daleville basketball history until her moment to make history drew closer and closer. She knew her father, Dale Craig, was on the first Daleville boys basketball team to win a sectional championship.
Eventually, Dale began to tell Ashlyn more stories, and she gained even more of an appreciation for her family’s place in the small town’s history.
“It’s kind of crazy to think about because, coming from a small town, you don’t really think much of it, I guess,” Ashlyn said. “But then something like this happens, like winning a sectional, and then having the whole history unraveled because I definitely didn’t know any of this growing up.
“Then, when things started coming up, my dad started telling me stories, and I would hear things about my aunt and my grandpa Craig, and it’s the coolest thing ever to hear about.”
Ashlyn finished her career averaging 7.1 points, scoring 11 per game in her historic senior year, the first time she’d averaged double figures in scoring on her way to 636 career points.
Bev now resides in Granger, but Daleville will always be her home, and the Craig family name will always hold a crucial place in Daleville basketball history.
“It’s home for us. Even though we’ve moved away for 32 years, we still call this home, and we still go down memory lane,” Bev said. “A lot of the people here are the parents of people we used to run around with, and they still welcome us into their homes. It’s just really awesome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.