ELWOOD -- Jaleigh Crawford and her Elwood girls basketball teammates have been doing their best to honor late coach Craig Brunnemer.
That would be scoring in bunches and more importantly, winning.
Crawford certainly did her part with a career high-tying 31 points Saturday night, as the Panthers rolled over Wes-Del 64-35.
The 5-foot-10 junior also found time to grab 13 rebounds, hand out five assists and come up with four steals, as Elwood (2-4) scored its second decisive result since Brunnemer passed away three weeks ago, after the Panthers had played twice.
"I think that she sets the tone for our club in general," said coach Dakin Updegraff, who assumed Brunnemer's position. "And she's the type of player where she's going to think about the free throw that she missed toward the end of the game in which she could have broken her career high."
Crawford did little wrong other than that, and she did provide the Panthers' spark out of the chute.
Elwood led 10-2 after three minutes, with Crawford scoring the first three baskets -- one in which she stole the ball and drove it home -- and assisting on the next two, to Katie Morris and Hannah McCleery.
Crawford finished a 21-10 first quarter with 14 points, and in the second period she added eight, including a 3-pointer and mid-range shot. The Panthers were ahead 38-18 at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter for her, Crawford got to 31 on an uncontested drive with 3:36 remaining.
Crawford shot 14-of-18 and was 2-of-5 from the line, and she equaled the 31 she had last season against Tri-Central.
"That's the kind of work ethic that she has, so I expect more out of her in the next game as well," Updegraff said. "She's going to keep getting better and better each game as well."
Elwood also got solid all-around games from at least three others, including sophomore backup Olivia Shannon with 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Morris ended with seven points, six boards and three steals, and McCleery had six points and three thefts.
The Panthers shot 45% (27-of-60) and 9-of-14 from the line. On the other end, Elwood held the Warriors (2-4) to 25.5% from the field (12-of-47) and forced a great deal of Wes-Del's 27 turnovers.
"We were disappointed with our effort coming out against Southern Wells, and that's three games in a row where we started out slow, so we emphasized coming out strong," Updegraff said. "When we got the lead, we were thinking about not letting (Wes-Del) get back in the game, and obviously we were able to do that, so that's how we should approach every game."
Elwood opens Central Indiana Conference play Friday at home against Oak Hill.
