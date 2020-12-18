BLOOMINGTON – The Crossroads Classic has served the Indiana basketball program well for the last decade.
The Hoosiers have posted a 6-3 record in the event and have won three straight games in the annual December matchup with either Butler or Notre Dame at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
On Saturday, IU will enter its 10th meeting in the event against Butler (11:30 a.m., FS1) eager to close its non-conference schedule on a high note before its Big Ten opener next Wednesday against Northwestern. But Indiana coach Archie Miller admitted Friday the future of the event remains in doubt, given expanded conference schedules in the Big Ten, ACC and Big East. All four schools involved remain contracted to play in the event through December of next year.
“There’s been some real discussion the Crossroads will be something that’s very hard to pull off,” Miller said. “In dealing with games and understanding how special they’ve been and the environment is, it’s obviously something that we’d like to keep ourselves in the picture, especially Indianapolis, Bankers Life. So we’ll see how it goes, but obviously, we’re committed to it until it finishes.”
The other thought is the top four programs in the state, including Indiana and Purdue, would be better served using Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a marquee national opponent, like Kentucky, Kansas or UCLA.
“We are also going to have to do what is best for us, and non-conference scheduling flexibility and strength has all been in play,” Miller said. “This is a little different, but as we head into the next couple of years, our schedules and trying to get marquee home and away games as this pandemic ends.”
Purdue coach Matt Painter said he’d be welcome playing in the event beyond next year, even though the Boilermakers have struggled in it, going 2-7 all-time.
“We’ve had the worst record in it, but I think it’s something that’s helped us, too,” Painter said. “Butler and Notre Dame, they’ve exposed us in these games. Sometimes getting exposed by quality teams makes you better, and that’s what you want.”
This year’s event will be played with no ticketed fans in attendance, per COVID-19 protocols. IU has been playing home games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with only friends and family in attendance.
Purdue and Notre Dame will play the second game of the doubleheader, scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2). Purdue (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) is coming off a 67-60 win over No. 20 Ohio State on Wednesday, led by a strong all-around floor game from junior forward Trevion Williams, who finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Notre Dame (2-3) is coming off a 75-65 loss to No. 21 Duke on Wednesday
IU (4-2) will look to continue its smothering defense in its matchup with Butler (1-1). The Hoosiers rank first in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage defense (24.6%), third in scoring defense (61.2 points per game) and fourth in field goal percentage defense (36.9%).
“We have more versatility,” Miller said. “I think we have some guys individually improved, and I think we are a little more sound. We still have a long way to go though. Butler is definitely going to challenge us on Saturday in a different way.”
On offense, Indiana is coming off a season-high 13 3-pointers made in its 87-52 win over North Alabama. Sophomore guard Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 19 points, going 5-of-7 from 3-point range.
Franklin, an Indianapolis native and former Cathedral standout, had two of his best games as a freshman last season at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, scoring 17 points against Notre Dame at last year’s Crossroads Classic and 13 points against Nebraska in the opening night of the Big Ten Tournament, which was eventually canceled due to the pandemic.
“I obviously don’t know what it is about that gym, but I guess I like it,” Franklin said. “I didn’t like it in high school. I played in it once and had a terrible game. … I just try to play as hard as I can every game. Some games shots fall, some games they don’t.”
