ELWOOD — Wednesday’s dual meet was the girls golf season opener for both Alexandria and Elwood and, while it was a home match for the Panthers, it was a homecoming of sorts for both teams.
The Elwood Golf Links will serve as a temporary home for the Tigers while Yule Golf Course is being overhauled, and Alex wasted little time getting comfortable in its new digs with a 208-232 win over the Panthers.
Tigers coach Bruce Johnson said Elwood is a course the newcomers to his team will need to get used to, but his veteran players have competed on this course many times in the past.
“The girls who have played before, we’ve played here a lot the last three or four years,” Johnson said. “They’re used to this place, the three kids who have played here the last two or three years, so that helps a lot, too.”
Perhaps most comfortable on the road Wednesday was Alexandria’s Cali Crum who, despite playing from the No. 3 spot, earned medalist honors with a 46 to pace the Tigers. Crum’s solid season opener came as no surprise to Johnson.
“Cali has been working hard,” he said. “She never gets down. If she hits a bad shot, she just smiles and goes on to the next shot. She was that way last year. I wasn’t shocked when I saw the score. The times I saw her today, she just kept plugging along.”
Caitlyn Harpe came in next for Alex with a 52, followed by Jordyn Rardin’s 53 and a 57 from freshman Rylie Kellams in her high school debut. The Tigers’ No. 1 player, senior Chloe Cuneo, struggled in her season opener with a 58. But Cuneo, who missed out on advancing through sectional in 2020 by just four strokes, will have better days ahead.
“I just think Chloe had a bad day,” Johnson said. “She accepted it, and she’s ready to keep going. I won’t be worried about that at all.”
Wednesday was also a return to the Elwood golf team for Kyle Hobbs, following a prolonged hiatus from coaching. After founding the program, he has spent much of his time supporting his daughter, two-time state finalist Kristen Hobbs, during her career through Lapel and now at Indiana State. He is happy to be back.
“It’s great for me to be back at it,” he said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been around the coaching, but I stay around golf all the time. I like my girls. They’re eager to learn. They’re always asking questions. Now it’s just a matter of getting them to play more.”
Senior Taylor Ash was the low Panther with a 50, followed by Chloe Staggs with a 57, Alyvia Savage with a 59 and Emma Alvey with a 66. The Panthers were missing Ellie Laub, who is out due to contact tracing, but Hobbs was proud of the way his team played — particularly Staggs and Alvey in their first high school match.
“I thought Chloe Staggs, for never playing golf — never ever — didn’t know anything about it until three days ago when we started practicing, for her to shoot a 57 was outstanding,” he said. “She’s got a lot of potential, and Emma did well for never, ever playing.”
Both teams will head to Delaware County for 4:30 p.m. Thursday matches. Alexandria plays at Crestwood versus Muncie Central, and Elwood will be at the Muncie Elks against Wes-Del.
