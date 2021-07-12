ANDERSON -- Kyle Crump came from two laps down to take the lead with two laps remaining and win the 55th running of the Greg Hubler Auto Group Redbud 400 on Monday at Anderson Speedway.
Crump, who ran second to Dalton Armstrong for much of the middle stages of the race, lost two laps when he stopped on the track with a flat tire on Lap 348.
Austin Nason inherited the lead on Lap 380 when Armstrong, who dominated the majority of the race, was penalized for rough driving on a Lap 371 restart that put defending race-winner Carson Hocevar into the Turn 1 wall.
On the final restart, Crump used the bump-and-run move on Nason entering the first corner, which caused Nason to drift high in Turn 2 on Lap 398. It allowed Crump to make the inside pass and win his first Redbud 400 after starting fourth in the 24-car field.
Sammy Smith finished .547 of a second behind Crump with Nason settling for third and Anderson’s Greg VanAlst coming home fourth followed by Stephen Nasse.
“Oh my God, we won the Redbud 400,” Crump said in the Riley & Son Victory Lane to take home the $15,000 payday. “We had a great car on long runs. I thought our race was over when we lost two laps.”
Smith, who recovered from a Lap 355 incident with VanAlst on the front straight, said the team never gave up.
“It was just a part of racing,” he said of the contact.
Nason said the team gave him a car with a chance to win.
Armstrong’s strong night continued to go in the wrong direction when he tangled with Nasse after climbing back to third, bringing out the caution flag on Lap 397, and then spun again on the restart.
Armstrong finished seventh.
There were five cautions in the final 45 laps as drivers were jockeying for position on the restarts.
For three-quarters of the race on the high banked quarter-mile, Armstrong had the dominant car after taking the lead from Hocevar on Lap 89 and maintaining the lead until Lap 380.
For most of that time, Armstrong was chased by Crump -- who moved into the second spot on Lap 119 following a restart with an inside pass of Hocevar and stayed in the runner-up spot until Lap 348.
But, following many of the restarts, Armstrong started to pull away from the pack until his tangle with Hocevar.
There were several incidents that took potential challengers to Armstrong out of contention.
A five-car shunt on the back straight on Lap 122 caught up the cars of Cody Coughlin, Scotty Tomasik and Austin Thom. The three continued but were never a factor in the outcome
Apparently oil on the track on the restart eliminated the cars of Hunter Jack and Casey Johnson on Lap 132.
There were there four lead changes among four drivers with the caution flag waving 15 times for a total of 105 laps.
California driver Jesse Love set fast-time during qualifying .003 of a second ahead of Hocevar, with Armstrong third quickest.
The top 12 competitors qualified within .2 of a second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.