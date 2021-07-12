Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.