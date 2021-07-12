ANDERSON -- Kyle Crump came from two laps down to take the lead with two laps remaining and win the 55th running of the Greg Hubler Auto Group Redbud 400 on Monday at Anderson Speedway.
Crump who ran second to Dalton Armstrong for much of the middle stages of the race lost two laps when he stopped on the track with a flat tire on Lap 348.
Austin Nason inherited the lead on Lap 380 when Dalton Armstrong, who dominated the majority of the race, was penalized for rough driving on a Lap 371 restart that put defending race-winner Carson Hocevar into the Turn 1 wall.
When Nason went high in Turn 2 on Lap 398, it allowed Crump to make the inside pass for his first Redbud 400 after starting fourth in the 24-car field.
Sammy Smith finished .547 of a second behind Crump, with Nason settling for third and Anderson’s Greg VanAlst coming home fourth followed by Stephen Nasse.
Armstrong tangled with Nasse after climbing back to third, bringing out the caution flag on Lap 397 and then spun again on the restart.
Armstrong finished seventh.
Armstrong turned back all challengers while leading from Lap 89 to Lap 379.
Hocevar jumped into the lead at the start, chased by Jesse Love, Crump and Armstrong.
But following each of the 10 restarts, Armstrong started to pull away from the pack until the race entered the closing stages.
