ANDERSON — Despite sloppy racing conditions, Indiana’s 2-year-old pacing fillies opened their 2021 Indiana Sires Stakes season in impressive fashion Thursday at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
Three $45,500 divisions highlighted the 14-race card that was raced over a track rated sloppy after heavy rain remained in the area throughout the evening. Hoosier Park’s leading trainer, Jeff Cullipher, teamed up with driver Sam Widger to score two stakes victories and three consecutive victories on the program.
The first victory for the Cullipher/Widger team came with Alloutblitz in her split of the stakes action for 2-year-old pacing fillies. Alloutblitz sat the pocket for much of the mile and then found late racing room up the inside to score in 1:53.4. With a :27.3 closing kick, Alloutblitz was able to hold off a late charge from She’sahotmuffler and Atlee Bender to get the victory by three parts of a length.
Trained by Cullipher, who also co-owns the filly with Pollack Racing, the daughter of Jk Endofanera and Best Boss is now 2-for-2 in her young career. Alloutblitz was bred by Duane Miller of Indiana.
Cullipher and Widger scored with former Indiana Sires Stakes champion TJ’s Top Pick in a conditioned trot in the very next race. Their third victory came after Dancin Image turned in an impressive performance in the final division of the stakes action. Dancin Image grabbed the lead down the backside and was able to hold off a late surge from Trick Of The Light and Michael Oosting late in the mile to get the win in 1:54.1.
Dancin Image is also owned by the partnership of Pollack Racing LLC and Cullipher. The daughter of Rockin Image and Lucky Amy is also undefeated in two lifetime starts. Dancin Image was bred by Roman Miller of Indiana.
In the opening division of the stakes action, it was JK My Girl and Joey Putnam who converted a pocket trip into a 1:53.4 victory. Utilizing a :27.1 final panel, JK My Girl was able to track down the pacesetters to get the victory over Goo Goo Won and LeWayne Miller.
Trained by Michael Arnold, JK My Girl scored the second win of her young career and established a new lifetime best in the process. The daughter of JK Endofanera and JK Fannie is owned by Steven Huffman and was bred by 3 Brothers Stables.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Hoosier Park on Friday with the 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings highlighting the 14-race card.
