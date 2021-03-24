DALEVILLE — The diamonds of spring have been very kind to the Daleville Broncos recently with the baseball team having won five straight sectional championships — and just three years removed from a state title in 2018 -- and the softball team taking two of the last three sectionals prior to the cancellation of the 2019 season due to COVID.
While both teams lost a large group of talented players to graduation, the Broncos have established themselves as solid programs in both sports and should compete for those titles once again.
Also devastated by graduations, the boys golf and both track teams will look to regroup. The golf and track teams return several key players for 2021 as well as experienced coaches who will seek improvement throughout the season.
BASEBALL
Head Coach: Terry Turner (30th season); 2019: 17-11, sectional champion; Key Losses: Evan Etchison, Max Stecher, Aiden Wilson, Jared Waltermire, Jimmy Bowen; Key Returning Players: Cayden Gothrup, Braeden Danner, Drew Watson, J.T. Nelson, Zach Shepler, Micah Harbert; Newcomers to Watch: Zach Neff, Robert Wilson, Ethan Colvin, Meryck Adams; Potential Breakout: Danner
Outlook: “Because we didn’t get to play last year, it is going to take some time to figure things out,” Turner said in an email. “But I believe the talent is there to finish strong and make a tournament run. We have a group of young men that work hard. Success depends on our fundamentals and talent.”
BOYS GOLF
Head Coach: Joe Rench (12th season); 2019: 9-8, MEC runners-up; Key Losses: Drake Hester, Ethan Ewing, Brenden Ewing; Key Returning Players: Logan Hester; Newcomers to Watch: Josh Broshar, Zach Cooper, Wes Livingston, Julius Gerencser, Brandon Kinnick; Potential Breakout: Broshar
Outlook: “We have a young and inexperienced team with only Logan Hester playing a varsity match,” Rench said in an email. “But the goal as a team and individually is to get better every day and be competitive in every meet and push each other throughout the season.”
SOFTBALL
Head Coach: Dick Hines (8th season); 2019: 14-11, Sectional champions; Key Losses: Alaina Meeker, Rachel Nixon, Shelby Botkin, Kate Sheets, Lauryn Gooding, Sky Yoder, Hannah Allen; Key Returning Players: Kali Kahalekomo, Audrey Shepler, Paige Petty; Newcomers to Watch: Lyric Edwards, Shayna Briggs, Zoe Bowen, Maddi Dilts, Cali Pattengale, Rachel Zimmers, Gracie Hamilton, Lily Halye, Cheyenne Carter; Potential Breakout: Edwards, Pattengale
Outlook: “This is a very difficult situation to summarize because we have transitioned from a predominantly veteran team into a very inexperienced team, with only Kali Kahalekomo and Audrey Shepler as returning starters,” Hines said. “With a lost season where no team gained game experience, I do not know how this new team will react to game pressure. Our goal right now is to grow from our starting point into a team that is very competitive for a sectional championship.”
TRACK AND FIELD
Head Coach: (Girls) Brittney Garrett (5th season); Key Losses: Harris Hobbs, Eli Isom, Kennady Scott; Key Returning Athletes: Khoa Weston, Cameron Lykins, Zach Neff, Alaisha Arthur, Aaron Alford; Newcomers to Watch: Faith Norris
Outlook: “It will be a team-building year after the loss of some key senior athletes and leaders, but we are looking forward to a great and successful season,” Garrett said.
