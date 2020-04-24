'Daleville baseball will always have a special place in my heart'

DALEVILLE — Simply put, Evan Etchison was both a workhorse and the bulldog of the Daleville baseball pitching staff over his three years with the Broncos.
During his career, which included three sectional titles and the 2018 state championship, Etchison compiled a 24-8 record with 191 innings pitched and 207 strikeouts, leading the team in all three categories every year. His career ERA is well under 3.00.
He also was good with the bat, hitting .416 and .301 the last two years with a total of three home runs and 44 RBI. When the 2018 state title game went to extra innings, Etchison moved from the mound to first base, where he turned in a key defensive gem to help the Broncos survive and defeat Lanesville for the title.
Selected as the 2020 Daleville baseball Elite 11 representative, Etchison will study sports management and pre-law while continuing his baseball career at Grace College next year.
Here is his senior letter:
“It’s very ironic that I was on the field at Daleville when I found out that the baseball season was going to be canceled. I was out there long tossing with Max Stecher, and I took a second to look at my phone. I saw the tweet that the IHSAA had put out, and it felt like I had been punched in the gut. I couldn’t believe that I wasn’t going to be able to throw off the mound or step into the batter's box at Bronco Field ever again. I sat in the dugout for a good 30 minutes just reminiscing about my time with the Bronco baseball program.
“During my eighth-grade year, I found out that Coach (Terry) Turner was going to be the new head coach at Daleville. I was excited because he had been a coach for two offseason trainers I worked with. He allowed me to come to the open gyms and work out with the high school guys. These were the guys that would bring home the 2016 state championship, and at that moment, I decided that one day I would do the same thing. I was very fortunate for Coach Turner to trust me as a 15-year-old kid to go out there and lead a team. After the heartbreaking loss in the regional that year, I worked as hard as I could during that offseason to reach my goal of playing on Victory Field.
“As the 2018 season came around, something just felt different. After a few rough patches in the season, we eventually figured out how we were going to succeed. We caught fire at the right time and rode it all the way to the state championship game. After the nine-inning marathon of a game, we had completed the journey. I was overjoyed, and I couldn’t hide my emotions. This was what I had been aiming for my entire baseball career, and I wanted to feel that again. Now, I’ll never get the chance.
“I had big goals for myself for my senior year. I’ve seen guys that I had played with make the All-State team and have their picture put up on the wall at Daleville forever. I wanted to be up there and after being All-State honorable mention two years in a row, I just wanted to get over that hump and fulfill my goal of being All-State. Another goal I had was to make the North-South All-Star game. Not many people from Daleville have had the opportunity, and I wanted to be one of the few who had the chance.
“After our regional loss last year, I had that same feeling I had two years prior. And I know for a fact I was not the only one. That game left a bitter taste in our mouths, and we never wanted to feel that again. All of us had a common goal, and we all worked as hard as we could. We wanted to make it back to Victory Field. Now this is just a big what if? What if we had the opportunity to play this spring? What if this team got to play together this last season? Would we reach our goals we had set for ourselves? These are questions that we will never have the answers to.
“Daleville baseball will always have a special place in my heart. It has taught me so many lessons that I will never forget. It taught me how to be a leader and how to take ownership. I hope that those who will follow will strive to continue the legacy of success that was started by those before us, and that we carried throughout our time with Daleville baseball. Daleville baseball set an example at Daleville High School of how success can be brought through hard work and perseverance. The memories that I have while wearing a Bronco uniform will never be forgotten. To all the people that have supported me and helped me along the way, I want to say thank you! I’m very fortunate to be able to play baseball at the next level, but there will always be that void of what should have been my senior season.
“7 out.”