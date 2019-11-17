DALEVILLE -- The reason Tyler Stotler accepted the head coaching job at Daleville prior to the 2017-18 season was the play he saw from Connor Fleming, the Broncos' exciting point guard the season before.
"I watched the film to decide if it was a job worth taking," Stotler said. "He's the biggest thing that stood out because bigs can do a lot for you, but if you don't have a point guard, it doesn't matter."
As a freshman, Fleming averaged 3.8 points, but as sophomore in Stotler's first season, he proved his worth. For the 12-10 Broncos, Fleming broke out for 15 points per game and handed out an average of 4.2 assists.
While success came quickly on the court, there were moments off the court when the two butted heads. Stotler admits both are stubborn and don't always see eye-to-eye while Fleming points out Stotler is very "old school," pointing out his new coach didn't like the earrings he wore.
Both are driven to win. But it wasn't long before they found out they had much more in common than the desire to bring a basketball sectional championship back to Daleville.
Without hesitation, both men remember the day cancer changed their lives.
"I lost my mother Oct. 29 of 2009," Stotler said.
"(It was) the first day of summer, so June 21, 2012," Fleming said.
It was Connor's mom, Monica, who lost a four-year battle with brain cancer, and Holly Stotler was taken quickly, just six months after discovery of renal cancer that had metastasized.
What made this commonality even more bonding for the two is the two women shared the same birthday, Sept. 23.
"I found out, through the previous staff, when I was asking about the kids and finding out about their stories," Stotler said. "He didn't know about my story until one day in conditioning when either the wall was going to come down, or he wasn't going to play anymore and we were going to go our separate ways."
Fleming walked out of the gym that day early in his sophomore year and appeared to be headed out of Daleville basketball.
"We exchanged words, and I told him I was done," Fleming recalled. "Then I was walking in the hall with one of the assistant coaches, and we came back (to Stotler's office). ... He told me about his mom, and then we both broke down and cried."
It was a breakthrough moment that led to Fleming's breakout sophomore campaign, but it was not the end of adversity for the two.
First, there was the added unease that came with a second cancer diagnosis in Fleming's family, this time for his father, Don, who has since recovered.
Then, there was an up-and-down junior season for Fleming. He was suspended by Stotler at the start of the season for two games, suffered a knee injury during the year that cost him two more games and his 10.2 scoring average did not measure up to his own standards.
But Stotler, who was aided by his own coaches when his mother passed away, sees himself as an extension of Fleming's family. He has seen Fleming grow into a leader over these three tumultuous years.
"He hasn't had a choice since I've been here," Stotler said. "I told him since Day 1, 'You've got the keys to the car. You're the point guard.'"
The lone senior this season, Fleming is ready to drive the car where he and Stotler want it to go.
"I've definitely grown, but I still have a little bit of arrogance to me," Fleming said. "I used to talk crap after the first bucket I scored, but now it's going to be at least four before I start. I go out of my way to be an example for (sophomore) Tim (Arnold), whether it's on the floor or in the classroom."
Fleming will be looked to this year as a senior leader for a young team. Sophomore guards Arnold (7.7 points, 5.4 rebounds) and Camden Leisure (4.8 points, 2.2 assists) will take on much larger roles as will another sophomore, 6-foot-2 Trevion Johnson.
Daleville opens the season Nov. 27 at home against defending regional champion Shenandoah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.