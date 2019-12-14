DALEVILLE — Daleville had its chances to win Saturday’s game against Tri despite a nightmarish start. The Broncos overcame early foul trouble to erase a double-digit deficit, but could not capitalize on late opportunities. With 42 seconds to go, Connor Fleming missed a pair of free throws with the Broncos trailing by a point. Tim Arnold came up with a big steal seconds later, but Fleming’s layup attempt could not get over the rim. The Broncos fouled, and Tri senior Dillon Stevens missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving the hosts one last chance. The Titans locked down on defense and forced the Broncos into a contested desperation heave that missed everything, giving Tri a 47-46 win. “Our senior, who’s led us since I’ve been here, gets a wide-open layup at the basket and misses it,” Daleville coach Tyler Stotler said. “That’s one that, I take that 100 out of 100 times. (He) gets two free throws to take the lead, misses both. Then at the end, we got the ball to our best player in his hands, and we couldn’t execute what we were trying to get done and that’s the ball game.” Daleville (2-4) was behind the eight ball early as it had to play a large portion of the first half without three of its best players. Fleming — the team’s lone senior — picked up two fouls in the first three minutes and to sit out for about eight minutes into the second quarter. Fleming picked up his fourth foul with six minutes left in the game and sat until the three minute mark, finishing with 13 points. Junior Cayden Gothrup joined Fleming on the bench when he picked up his second foul at the 4:45 mark of the first frame. Camden Leisure became the third Daleville starter to pick up a second foul with just over a minute left in the opening period. As a result, Tri (1-3) was in the bonus less than halfway through the first quarter. “Having your three best players on the bench the entire first half, that’s tough,” Stotler said. “At a school this size, we don’t have a lot of horses to throw in there, so when that happens, when they call it that way, our guys gotta adjust. You can’t put yourself in that situation.” The foul trouble disrupted Daleville’s rhythm on both sides of the ball in the first half as the Titans scored 25 points, just 10 points shy of its game average so far this year, while Daleville was held to 17. With most of the starters on the bench, the Broncos were held scoreless for roughly four minutes near the end of the first quarter and into the second. “It affected us being aggressive on offense and defense, and we couldn’t play our traditional man-to-man and force them into the middle,” Arnold said. “So, we had to go back to zone because we had to play people off the bench who were smaller and inexperienced.” Arnold broke the scoring drought with a drive to the rim at the 6:35 mark of the second quarter on his way to a game-high 15 points. But Tri had built its lead to as many as 11 points thanks to a floater from Stevens after he flashed into the middle of Daleville’s zone. Stevens led Tri with 13 points. After halftime, Daleville stormed back with a 16-3 run to take a five-point lead into the fourth quarter. The Broncos captured the lead with defense, forcing eight Tri turnovers in the third quarter. Fleming sparked the comeback, scoring five early points and coming away with a couple of steals. “We didn’t have to worry about the fouls anymore because we got out of foul trouble going into the second half, so we ramped it up and played faster and pressed,” Arnold said. “Nothing was easy that third quarter.” Arnold scored six points in the stretch, while Cayden Gothrup added five points. Meanwhile, the script completely flipped as the Broncos were in the second-half bonus midway through the third quarter. Tri took the lead back with three and a half minutes to go in the fourth thanks to a 3 on the wing from Stevens, and then both teams began trading baskets. Leisure drained a pair of corner 3’s with under three minutes to go to put Daleville up by a point on two occasions, but a baseline spin into a bank shot from Andrew Cornelius gave the Titans the lead for good with 55 seconds left. The Broncos will travel to Blue River Valley Friday.
