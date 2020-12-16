DALEVILLE — Having a full wrestling roster this season may have as much to do with winning dual meets as the talent in the names listed.
In Wednesday’s competition, both the numbers and the skill were to the advantage of Daleville as it piled up wins by fall and forfeit in a 60-9 win over Shenandoah.
“Definitely with the environment so different this year, it’s trying to find those numbers and making sure everyone is safe the entire way,” Daleville assistant coach Conor Dilts said. “For wrestling, it’s harder just with the complete contact of it.”
It was senior night for the Broncos as both Madi Dilts and 2020 semistate qualifier T.J. Fritz were honored prior to the match. Both were victorious as Dilts won by forfeit at 106 pounds — one of six such victories for the Broncos — and Fritz pinned Sam Hinshaw with 32.4 seconds remaining in the first period of the 120-pound match.
Shenandoah coach Jason Barbosa offered praise for the talent of Fritz as well as pride in Hinshaw for battling a talented wrestler in his first season of competition.
“To go out and wrestle the caliber of kid he had to wrestle, I’m extremely proud of him,” Barbosa said.
After the meet started with a double-forfeit at 220 pounds, the 285-pound match was a tight-knit duel as Shenandoah’s Connor White and Daleville’s Reid King battled. White scored an escape to take a 1-0 lead in the first period, and that was the advantage heading into the third. King came back to take a 3-1 lead before scoring a win by fall with one second remaining.
“We’ve wrestled (White) a couple times before, I think won one,” Coach Dilts said. “The third match, we kind of had a chip on our shoulder about that.”
All three of Daleville’s returning semistate wrestlers won Wednesday as Brandon Kinnick won by forfeit at 132 pounds, and Julius Gerencser won by fall in just 41 seconds over Wesley Brown at 138 pounds as the Broncos rolled up the first 54 points.
“That’s the persona we try to keep in the room — just score, score, score,” Coach Dilts said. “Technique goes a long way, and we try to utilize it as much as we can.”
When Shenandoah did got on the scoreboard, it did so in consecutive matches. Justin Hummel won by fall at 170 just 11 seconds into the second period over Chris Walters, and Cole Hughes took a 7-0 decision over Tyler Burris at 182 pounds.
“They’re our seniors, so we kind of anchor around that,” Barbosa said. “They’re veterans, so you’ve got to lean toward them to get the falls and the wins.”
Jackson Ingenito closed out the match with a first-period fall over Shenandoah’s Zack Gedek at 195 pounds.
Daleville’s other forfeit victories included Dawson Brooks (126), Ashton McGrew (145), Reazon Davenport (152) and Hunter Hoss (160).
Both teams return to action Saturday as the Broncos travel to Jay County for a triple-dual that includes the Patriots and Northrop while Shenandoah participates in the Raider Rumble in Selma, which will feature Wapahani, Eastern Hancock, Eastbrook and Knightstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.