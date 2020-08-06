DALEVILLE — The Daleville Broncos hope to build upon the successes of last fall with more of the same in 2020. The cross country team returns three regional qualifiers from a year ago, and the girls golf team graduated just one player from the group that advanced to regional — very nearly winning sectional in the process — for the second straight year. The volleyball team will welcome in a new coach who hopes to bring some of her championship pedigree to a young Broncos squad.
Here is a glance at the fall sports teams for the Daleville Broncos in 2020:
CROSS COUNTRY
Head Coach: Meghan Yencer; 2019 results: Advanced four runners (three boys, one girl) to regional; Key losses: Eli Isom, Hannah Whitehouse, Kennady Scott; Expected to return: Audrey Shepler, Olivia Covert, Khoa Weston, Cameron Lykins, Marisa Engbrecht; Newcomers: Ethan Colvin, Brandon Kinnick, Max White, Austin Tungate
Outlook: Three of Daleville’s four regional qualifiers are back this season in seniors Shepler, Weston and Lykins. Shepler was 51st at Delta for the girls while Lykins was the top Broncos boys runner at regional with a 57th-place run. Both will try to improve enough for a semistate trip this year, and Covert on the girls side just missed the regional cut a year ago.
GIRLS GOLF
Head Coach: Joe Rench; 2019 results: Advanced to regional as a team for second straight year; Key losses: Willoe Cunningham; Newcomer to watch: Addy Gick; Expected to return: Emma Allen, Sara Cukrowicz, Landrea Arnold, Olivia Reed
Outlook: Four Broncos shot personal best scores last year at the Muncie Central sectional as Daleville placed second, just two strokes back of champion Winchester. Cunningham was the low Bronco that day with an 82, but Allen was one shot back with an 83. With continued improvement by the younger players, the Broncos will seek a third straight trip to the Lapel regional.
“We only lost one senior this year, so the rest of the team is back,” Allen said. “Most of them have played in sectional before, so me and Sara — the two seniors — and we have a couple freshmen and a couple sophomores who are really good. I have a lot of confidence in my team this year.”
VOLLEYBALL
Head Coach: Valorie Flick (1st year); 2019 results: 11-18; Key losses: Anabella Ray (48 aces, 361 assists), Sky Yoder (53 aces), Kadence Linn (49 blocks, 115 kills); Expected to return: senior Sarah Sizemore (331 digs), juniors Audrey Voss (137 kills) and Emi Isom (45 aces), and sophomores Ava Papai (81 kills), Abby Reed (105 kills), Emilee Finley (82 assists) and Lauren Finley (57 kills)
Outlook: Flick takes over her first high school head coaching assignment with a young team on the court and plenty of championship experience in her own hip pocket. She played for the 2012 Cowan state champions and had a standout defensive career at St. Francis. The Broncos will be young, with just two returning seniors, but talented. Papai and Reed showed strong promise last year as freshman terminators while Voss continues to develop as an outstanding all-around athlete. Sizemore will provide senior leadership and is a good candidate for the libero position. The Broncos will need to fill the setter position vacated by the graduation of Ray.
