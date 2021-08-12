MUNCIE — It has been a busy week for the Daleville girls golf team as it walked off the Crestview golf course Thursday. Their victory over an incomplete Mississinewa team wrapped up a stretch of three matches in three days, all played in high temperatures and humidity.
A win Tuesday over Shenandoah was followed by a loss at Lapel on Wednesday and, somewhere in the middle of all three matches, junior Kaitie Denney also managed to find time to pick up a foreign exchange student her family is hosting this year.
As Daleville students complete their second week back at school, Denney welcomes the time competing on the golf course.
“Honestly, golf is a way to release the stress or pressure. It’s a way to focus on something else,” Denney said.
She played well Thursday, shooting a 41 — including a five-hole stretch at 1-over par — to earn medalist honors, and the Broncos shot 182 as team. Mississinewa is awaiting eligibility requirements to be met by multiple players and had just two girls available Thursday. Ashlynn Brubaker shot a 59, and Shaylee Nottingham finished with a 66.
The Broncos have no seniors, so juniors Denney and Olivia Reed — who shot 47 Thursday — are the elder statesman for coach Joe Rench. Sophomore Ava Capes was second for Daleville with a 46, followed by Reed, sophomore Addy Gick’s 48 and freshman Olivia Wild’s 54.
The development of consistency in his younger players has Rench excited, especially this early in the season.
“Especially Ava, she’s getting really consistent,” he said. “She shot 48, 48, 46 in her first three varsity meets. … She just wants to be as good as she can be.”
He is not the only one who has noticed the improvement in the younger players, many playing the sport for the first time.
“I can see a difference this year especially,” Denney said. “Everybody’s scores are coming together. Even when we have rough days, they’re not bad, bad scores. I’m very impressed with the younger girls, too.”
With a partial Mississinewa team, the outcome was not in doubt. That can make it tougher to focus, according to Rench, as the players are simply treating the event as a practice and not a competition.
“It kind of changes your mindset for them,” he said. “It’s hard to just play with your teammates, and that’s something you do every day.”
Rench added, following such a strenuous week, the Broncos will have a light day Friday before the Delaware County championship Saturday at 1 p.m., also being held on Daleville’s home course.
“Fortunately for us, we played well on Tuesday. We struggled a little bit yesterday, but I feel like we got it back today,” he said. “They had a list of things they wanted to work on. We’ll have a short little practice tomorrow. We’re going to have a team dinner, and I’m going to make some chicken noodles and dinner rolls.”
