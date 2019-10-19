COWAN -- Despite last-minute efforts from Tri-Central, Daleville advanced to the Class 1A Sectional 55 championship Saturday with a 3-1 victory.
The first two sets belonged to Daleville as it cruised to 25-11 and 25-12 victories. Just when the Broncos were on the verge of victory, the Trojans found their groove and put together a dominating set.
“I think that we came out on fire in Set 1 and Set 2,” Daleville head coach Rosie North said. “We really came in and shut it down. Overall, we finished, and that is the most important part.”
The 2-1 lead to kick off the third set was the only lead Daleville had in the entire third set. Although they brought the pressure, the Broncos were only able to stay within a couple points of the Trojans' lead. The 25-20 set victory completely flipped the script and gave Tri-Central an energy that was nonexistent in the first two sets.
With only one set victory needed for Daleville to claim victory, Tri-Central’s urgency was known in Set 4. The Trojans jumped to a 7-3 lead. Both teams knew what was on the line and fought for every point.
“I think the girls got comfortable,” North said. “It is really important that they get the mindset of, 'we need to finish all the time, no matter how far up we are.'”
The 10-9 lead was Tri-Central’s last as Daleville started to pull away. At a timeout by the Trojans, the Broncos' lead was 19-13. However, Tri-Central pulled it together and lowered the deficit to one. After a controversial tipped ball call, Daleville’s lead was only 21-20.
The Broncos weathered the storm and came out on top 25-22 to claim the match.
What gave Daleville the two-set lead to kick off the match was a heavy net presence by senior Kadence Linn and freshman Ava Papai.
“I felt like I could have been better, but I was still out there ready to play,” Linn said. “We were ready to come back and take it because we were working hard and could do it.”
The duo accounted for 17 blocks and an array of points throughout the match. Especially in the first two sets, the pressure at the net allowed Daleville to pull ahead.
“In the first and second set, (net presence) was huge to us,” North said. “That was one of the big reasons why we kept such a big lead as far as getting those blocks up and being aggressive. That is going to be super important for us tonight.”
Daleville will play for the sectional championship at 7 p.m.
