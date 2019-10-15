COWAN -- The Class 1A volleyball Sectional 55 was kicked off by two area teams Tuesday, as the Daleville Broncos and the Anderson Prep Jets faced off for their only matchup of the year.
The lone game of the night, starting at 7 p.m. at Cowan High School, saw the Broncos emerge victorious in three sets, 24-14, 24-15, 25-10.
Daleville (9-16) began the evening riding the hot hand of sophomore Audrey Voss. She started off the first set with multiple kills that helped to give the Broncos a bit of a cushion. Daleville rode that wave of momentum until it found itself at set point.
It was while facing the first set point Anderson Prep (4-19) decided to turn it on. The Jets went on a run of seven straight points before the Broncos were able to close out the set 25-14. Though the run wasn’t enough to get over the hump in the first set, it was indicative of how the Jets would come out in the second.
The second set started off much closer than the first, with both teams battling back and forth for control. This battle continued until midway through the set, when the teams were tied at 14. From this point on, Daleville took over. The Broncos outscored Anderson Prep 11-1 to take their second set of the night and control of the game.
“I thought our service was excellent tonight,” said Broncos coach Rosie North. “And one of the main contenders of why we got the ball back so fast, getting it set and getting the kills.”
Daleville rode that wave of momentum into the third set, taking the first three points and, eventually, a commanding lead the Jets were unable to battle through. The Broncos cruised through the third set, winning 25-10, and earned the privilege to play again.
The Jets' season has come to a close, however coach Abby Karr believes there is a lot to build on for the next season.
“I’m proud. The girls came out and put up a fight. Daleville is a pretty good school,” Karr said. “We didn’t quit. We kept trying and had some pretty big plays. It was really encouraging to see them go out there and leave it all (on the court).”
Daleville will move on to Saturday’s semifinal game against Tri-Central at 11 a.m. The winner will play in the sectional championship that same evening.
“One big thing for us is to get our game going faster,” North said. “We know the championship game, when we get to that point, is going to be much faster. Trying to play to our potential and not play down to other teams is going to be huge for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.