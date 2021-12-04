DALEVILLE -- Daleville's boys basketball team Saturday night did what new coach Ashley Fouch promised before the season, and that was to run and gun.
The Broncos did that very well against a depleted but gallant Elwood unit, getting out to a quick start and pouring it on the Panthers 67-43.
Five Broncos reached double figures, as Daleville (2-1) gained a split of a weekend set after dropping a 48-46 decision to Monroe Central on Friday.
"We knew that coming off (Friday) night's loss that we wanted to make sure that we got back on top of things, and the boys did a great job," Fouch said. "Clearly, one of our strengths is pushing the ball, and they did that exactly as I needed them to do tonight."
Daleville was effective both inside the paint and out on the perimeter, with Trevion Johnson leading the way with regard to the former and Dylan Scott the same with the latter.
Scott was the game's leading scorer with 17 points, all coming in the first half. The 6-foot-2 junior sank four 3-pointers, two in each quarter, and added a three-point play with 3:46 left in the half, near the end of a 20-0 Bronco run that saw them go up 34-8.
Johnson, a 6-3 senior forward, caught fire in the third quarter with 11 of his 15 points. Two of those baskets were powerful dunks and another an off-balance finish in transition.
Also, Johnson had eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.
"Trevion does great things, especially on fast breaks," Fouch said. "He does create the excitement around here. He's athletic, skilled and can jump off the roof if he wants to. Tonight, he got exactly what I wanted, and he's been wanting one of those for a while."
Camden Leisure at the point guard position pitched in with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Robert Wilson and reserve Owen Crabbe rounded out the Bronco attack with 11 points apiece.
Daleville made 44.4% of its shots (28-of-63) while collecting 33 rebounds, handing out 14 assists and forcing 20 Elwood turnovers.
"Our goal is to shoot 35%," Fouch said. "Definitely (in) the first half, we came out and took good shots and smart shots, and I'm super proud of them for that, and that was one of our goals."
Elwood (0-3) played with only six in the rotation and two others on the bench. The Panthers were without starting post player Hunter Sallee, who was injured Wednesday at Lapel and whom coach John Kelly said is a very important part of the team.
The Panthers did show fight after being down 26, with a 10-3 spurt near the end of the first half. They also played Daleville even at 12 in the final quarter.
"Those (Daleville) kids are athletic, and they are nice kids, and we knew it was going to be a test, especially without Hunter in there," Kelly said. "All in all, I'm very pleased with the way they stayed after it. They executed our offense well, and if they simply took care of the basketball, it could have been a different basketball game."
Will Retherford led Elwood with 14 points and nine boards. Jayden Reese and Jackson Blackford both scored 10, and Zane Henry had nine.
Elwood hosts Tipton on Tuesday, and Daleville hosts Centerville on Friday.
