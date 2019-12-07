DALEVILLE — The Daleville boys basketball team took advantage of Elwood’s foul trouble and established a tempo early to propel the Broncos to a 46-point victory over the Panthers.
Senior Connor Fleming led the Broncos’ offense and dropped 26 points Saturday. Fleming’s quick tempo established the Broncos’ dominance early on.
“I’m trying to take it by the horns and lead by example for these younger guys,” Fleming said. “I am going to do whatever I got to do to win.”
Also contributing to the tone was a full-court press by Daleville (2-3). This led to Elwood turnovers and points in transition.
“We were able to get out in transition, which was what we wanted to do,” Broncos head coach Tyler Stotler said. “We press a lot of different ways. It really got the game going to our tempo. We want to get out and go.”
Fleming added the press was crucial in order to hold his team’s effort accountable.
“It made us get after it,” Fleming said. “If we weren’t playing hard, it showed in the press. It made us play hard and get after it on defense.”
Elwood (0-3) committed 13 fouls in the first half alone. This led to a Daleville lead that was too far out of reach. The Broncos’ game plan all along was to penetrate the lane and get to the rim. This caused the Panthers to dig themselves into a hole early.
“We are trying to attack,” Stotler said. “We want to get the ball up the sideline and put the pressure on teams. What we lack in size, we are quick, and we have some guys very good off the bounce.”
The game from deep was strong for Elwood as it went 8-of-12 from 3-point range. However, the rest of the offense couldn’t get working as the Panthers went only 6-of-26 from inside the arc.
Daleville answered by making 3s of its own. Specifically, sophomore Camden Leisure shot 4-of-7 from behind the arc. A top contributor was sophomore Keaton Ferrell who went 5-of-9 from deep.
“Keaton Ferrell is a big-time shot maker,” Stotler said. “There are a lot of guys who are shooters, but he is a shot maker.”
Although Daleville’s start was rough, Stotler believes his team has finally found its groove offensively.
“It was an early season slump, but I think tonight we came out of it,” Stotler said. “We had several guys knock down perimeter shots, and that will be big for us moving forward.”
