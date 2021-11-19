DALEVILLE — Daleville’s girls basketball team went the other way last season, finishing 6-16 after capturing the school’s first sectional title the previous year.
The way back for the Broncos will need to be accomplished without the program’s only 1,000-point scorer, Heather Pautler, and four other graduated players. And at least one freshman will be called on to contribute immediately.
But four senior starters are there to offset the lack of experience in some areas and lead the way.
“With our seniors, the experience that they have is going to be really beneficial,” Daleville coach Austin Earley said. “It’s nice to have so many seniors lead by example and help us through adversity that our younger kids aren’t quite ready for yet.”
Senior Audrey Voss at 5-foot-11 gives the Broncos a solid post presence. Voss averaged a team-high 9.5 points last season, as well as 5.6 rebounds and a block per game.
Another senior down low, Gwen Schmiedel, has moved into the starting lineup, and she had 11 rebounds and nine points in Daleville’s season-opening game against Blackford, a 62-26 defeat.
“Offensively, we have a pretty good idea and understanding we’re going to work the inside-out,” Earley said. “And if we can get a shot on goal, there’s a pretty good chance we can get a rebound.”
Emi Isom, a 5-4 senior, is the most experienced guard. She averaged 6.4 points and 4.8 rebounds last year.
“Bringing back Emi is huge for us,” Earley said. “Our other guards are fairly inexperienced, but we love getting them on the court and seeing what they have.”
The other starters at the beginning of the season were senior Olivia Covert and junior Maddie Etchison.
Freshman Trishell Johnson showed in the season opener she will be one to watch through her career. Johnson came off the bench against Blackford and had six points, three rebounds and two steals.
Earley thinks the Broncos have a chance in what he said is a very tough Class 1A Sectional 55, if his team comes around.
“Our main goal this year is to get 1% better every day, and by the time we get to the end of the year, we’re really rolling and ready to go,” Earley said. “We want to keep building on our experiences and playing our best when it comes to the postseason.”
