DALEVILLE — A cast of seven starting seniors will grace the Daleville lineup this spring. However, what seems like an optimal time for the Broncos may never come to fruition because of COVID-19 developments.
Day by day, more and more announcements are being made in the world of sports because of the coronavirus. First, it was professional sports. Then, it was collegiate sports. Now, high school sports are feeling the pressure.
Daleville head coach Dick Hines knows how serious this situation is and hopes his team can make its hard work pay off.
“We have been building … and it has the potential to be a really good year for us,” Hines said. “You never know what next year holds, but this should have been close to our pinnacle.”
Despite the widespread panic throughout the country and the world, senior catcher Rachel Nixon feels optimistic about this season. However, if drastic action had to be taken, she knows the gravity of the situation.
“I feel like they won’t (cancel the season),” Nixon said. “I think it will be devastating if we don’t (play). We are all looking forward to making it to that semistate. I feel like if we don’t play, we will lose out on some extra time as a family.”
Senior pitcher Alaina Meeker also realizes this is much more important than softball, despite the inevitable sadness that could come soon.
“It is impacting me quite a bit,” Meeker said. “I don’t want things to be pushed back, and I don’t want things to be taken away. But I am also trying to look on the brighter side of things. I am a little bit worried, but I am trying to look at people saving lives.”
With the status of the season up in the air, there is a feeling of uncertainty among the team. The NCAA is considering giving spring season athletes another year of eligibility, but this is a solution that cannot make its way into high school athletics.
“I don’t think offering these kids another year of high school is going to work,” Hines jokingly said. “We don’t have anything to offer these girls. Hopefully, we will get some kind of play in.”
A potential solution would be to cancel many of the nonconference games and jump right into the conference schedule.
“I don’t have high hopes that they will actually let us play very soon,” Hines said. “It is changing so fast. I know what is going to really happen, and we will start out very quickly playing conference games. It is going to be a real task.”
If this were the case, and the Broncos must get the ball rolling very quickly, Hines believes his senior-heavy team can handle the pressure.
“We are really senior-dominated, and I think they will be able to roll with the punches,” Hines said. “I’m looking forward to what they can do. I just hope they can show what they can do.”
This season, Daleville will defend its sectional crown while bringing back every starter from last year.
Many of the seniors have been on varsity since their freshman year and witnessed the turnaround of the Daleville softball program. This bond is extremely unique, and it transcends the Daleville diamond.
“Our goal is to get past regionals and make a semistate trip,” Nixon said. “Most of us seniors have played varsity from freshman year. Most of us played some travel ball together. We have always had chemistry. … No matter, win or lose, we are still family.”
Complementing the senior staff are a few underclassmen who are expected to make some noise this season.
Hines points out sophomore Paige Petty, who is looking forward to a breakout season. Petty is joined by other key athletes like sophomore Maddi Dilts and junior Kali Kahalekomo. However, when seven seniors are on the starting roster, the true test for these other players will be in the seasons to come.
Whether or not the season will see its totality, the Daleville softball team has something special going on. With every starter returning to the diamond, the Broncos are set up for potential success as long as COVID-19 doesn’t ruin their plans.
