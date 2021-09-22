DALEVILLE — Whether it is wearing a backwards baseball cap during her team’s matches, the almost constant presence of a smile on her face or a spontaneous dance-off with the student section, there is something different about Daleville volleyball coach Valorie Wells and the 2021 version of the Broncos.
One direct result of her guidance is a nearly bottomless pit of energy on the court and on the bench.
Another is a lot of winning.
Wednesday, her Broncos routed the young and undermanned Shenandoah Raiders 25-13, 25-8, 25-15 for their 10th victory in the last 11 matches and improved to 15-4 on the season.
Already well known for her fist-pumping sideline demeanor, Wells and her team added a new element to their goal of fun on the court as the team and the student section across the court alternated in dance, attempting to one-up the other.
“I just wanted to add some fun in to it and keep them engaged as well, and we might do that more often. You never know,” Wells said. “We dance in the huddle, and the girls dance just to keep it fun and energized.”
There is plenty for the Broncos faithful to be energized about with this team, particularly when the ball goes to one of the many hitters in the lineup. Julia Andreassa led Daleville with nine kills, but Audrey Voss added seven, Amarah McPhaul had four and Abby Reed and Ava Papai contributed three each, giving setter Emilee Finley plenty of options in the offense.
“Last year, I had a few options,” Finley said. “This year, everybody is an option. I’m so eager. I have faith in all of them to put it down.”
In 2020, Voss, Reed and Papai were the chief targets for Finley — who handed out 22 assists against Shenandoah — but the addition of Brazilian foreign exchange student Andreassa and junior transfer McPhaul have helped energize the Broncos offense.
“It’s so great this year and so different from last year,” Finley said.
“We’re really working on our sets, when to beam the ball and when to not, when to be smart,” Wells said. “We’re trying to build the IQ up in certain situations and not make errors. I’d rather hit shot and be smart than hit it in the net or wail it out of bounds. … I thought Audrey was really smart tonight.”
The Broncos were also blistering the ball from the service line, firing off a total of 17 aces. Papai led all players with six while Andreassa had four, Finley and senior libero Emi Isom had three each and Reed added a pair.
“In this game, it’s about serve and pass,” Wells said. “Who can pass the ball and serve pressure? Just putting the ball in play and giving them pressure just gives us more opportunities to score.”
The absence of Cynthia Swenk — out with an illness — was a major contributing factor to Shenandoah’s problems with its serve receive game, according to coach Jackie Kimball, who has stepped in after head coach Josh MacIntyre stepped away from the team for personal reasons.
“We didn’t have Cynthia tonight, and she’s such a big part of our team, and that just throws you off,” she said.
But Kimball said, despite the adversity the Raiders have faced this season with injuries, a COVID-related shutdown of athletics early in the year and the departure of MacIntyre midseason, there has been no drop off in effort from the players.
“They are doing great,” she said. “I had some of them last year on JV, and it’s a big change, and they have gone through that whole emotional stage. They have done a great job.”
Elise Boyd led Shenandoah (3-14) with three kills, and Kaylin Nolen added two while Kayla Muterspaugh handed out seven assists and dealt two aces.
The Raiders will be back in action Thursday at Hagerstown while the Broncos will compete in the Eastern Hancock Invitational on Saturday.
