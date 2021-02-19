INDIANAPOLIS -- Julius Gerencser and Seth Lawson have faced off regularly in training and club wrestling, so it seemed strange not only that they were meeting for the first -- and only -- time as high schoolers, but they were doing so on the state's biggest stage.
What had been a tight match turned swiftly toward Daleville junior 138-pounder Gerencser against the Frankton senior, and Gerencser gets three more matches at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the IHSAA State Finals.
Gerencser put Lawson on his back twice in short order after trailing 1-0 and finished the job 29 seconds into the third period to advance to Round 2 on Saturday morning.
Sandwiching Gerencser's win were defeats by Pendleton Heights senior Jared Brown (also at 138) and Alexandria junior Max Naselroad, to the No. 1-ranked 145-pound wrestler.
The 25th-ranked Gerencser (32-2) and 14th-ranked Lawson (31-5) waited patiently for the other to make a mistake, and it wasn't until 34 seconds were left in the second period before a point was scored, by Lawson via escape.
Gerenscer took Lawson down right before the buzzer and did so again right after the brief break. Gerenscer made sure there would be no counter by Lawson, and with the pin Gerenscer made a reservation for the podium.
"It felt really good," Gerencser said. "Honestly, I've got a lot of respect for Seth. He came out tough. I'm just glad to have an opportunity to come down here and get a win."
Gerencser was a No. 2 seed based on his runner-up effort in the Fort Wayne semistate, and he drew Lawson, a 3 seed from New Castle's semistate. Both were wrestling for the first time at Bankers Life.
"I think he responded well, just patient," Daleville coach Dalton Baysinger said. "It's a belief in yourself. I try to preach to Julius regularly, 'Just be you, you do well.' I think it was belief, belief in you, and I think he does well at that."
Gerencser's quarterfinal is against reigning state 138-pound champion Blake Boarman of Evansville Mater Dei (28-1). Gerencser is just Daleville's third state qualifier (Jeremy Cummings and Corbin Maddox are the others).
"It feels good to have the opportunity to wrestle on Saturday against some great competitors," Gerencser said.
Lawson made it to Bankers Life despite losses to Brown in the sectional and regional finals (he did beat Brown for third place in the semistate).
"We feel like we had a good week of practice," Frankton coach Courtney Duncan said. "Unfortunately, he didn't come out the victor, but we love Seth and he's going to go on and do great things. He's at the top of his class, and he's a great student-athlete and an athlete of character in Madison County."
Brown also was on the wrong end of a pin, to Brody Arthur of Oak Hill with 1:22 to go in the match.
A three-time state participant, the 19th-ranked Brown had a glimmer of hope in the second period with a reversal to get to within 5-3, but Arthur reversed right back and remained in control.
"Jared's got a go-for-broke style, and he got caught on a couple of things that he was going for, and that's just the way he wrestles," PH coach Dave Cloud said. "I thought he wrestled with everything he had, and I'm proud of him, and I'm proud of his career."
Like his previous two trips to Indy, this one for Brown (19-5) ended on a Friday. He battled through injuries and carved out an impressive career, with four sectional and three Madison County titles, as well as winning this year's PH regional.
Naselroad did go the distance, but Avon's Jaden Reynolds pitched an 8-0 shutout, with a reversal and takedown in the opening period setting the tone.
This was Naselroad's Bankers Life debut, after tough breaks in the previous two semistates. He was undefeated going into this year's semistate and ended up fourth at New Castle, and he finished the season 30-3 and ranked 11th.
"We performed really well, probably to the best of our ability," Alexandria assistant Cody Klettheimer said. "That kid's really good. We gave it all we had, and we're going to come back next year and come out swinging again."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.