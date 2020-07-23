DALEVILLE — A chance at another state baseball championship was taken away from Cayden Gothrup, and the status of his senior season at Daleville may still be up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
But one thing Gothrup knows for certain is he will one day be a Division I pitcher, and he knows where that future lies.
And it is very close to home.
Gothrup recently announced he has verbally committed to accept a scholarship offer to play baseball at Ball State, beginning with his freshman collegiate season of 2021-22.
The left-handed Broncos pitcher said playing at the D-I level has always been a goal and having the opportunity to stay close to home made the Cardinals offer a perfect fit for him. He chose Ball State over Kentucky and Indiana.
“(Ball State) pulled the trigger, obviously, and I talked to them a lot, and they made me feel the most at home,” Gothrup said. “I love their campus. I live about seven minutes from the campus, and I grew up watching Ball State baseball.”
In his sophomore season of 2019, Gothrup was 5-3 with an ERA of 3.00 with 64 strikeouts in 42 innings after a 6-1, 3.56 freshman year. Despite the loss of his spring season, Gothrup was able to turn the heads of scouts at prospect camps, consistently hitting 87-89 mph and topping at 90 mph on the radar gun.
“To be honest, before the spring happened, I did not think I would be drawing that much D-I interest,” he said. “I worked all during the quarantine and stuff like that, and it opened a big window for me.
“I’m getting there. I’m not fully at 90 yet. A year ago, I was topping about 84.”
Staying in Delaware County will allow his father, coach and mentor Dustin Gothrup the chance to see most of Cayden’s games. Cayden credits his father with helping him develop his talents as well as his work ethic and mental attitude.
“That was a very big factor,” he said. “I thought about it for awhile by myself, and my dad deserves that. That’s where he lives. He can just roll down the street. I thought he deserved that for sure.
“Growing up, my dad drilled big-time work ethic into me, and I took that to heart. You can ask anybody, I try to outwork everyone. My mindset is that I never feel like I’m good enough.”
This spring, Gothrup figured to make up half of a formidable 1-2 punch on the mound with senior Evan Etchison as the Broncos, full of seniors, looked to repeat their state titles of 2016 and 2018. Gothrup is confident he and Etchison -- who will pitch at Grace College next spring -- along with a potent lineup, could have done great things in 2020.
“It definitely leaves a little bit of a gaping hole,” he said. “I’m really close with Evan and that senior class. It really sucked that (we) got an opportunity to go back to the state championship ripped away from us like that.”
Gothrup is happy to put the recruiting process and his college decision in the rearview mirror. He can now focus on his senior year of high school and, hopefully, one more season for the Broncos baseball team.
“I definitely feel a lot better,” he said. “The process is fun, but it is definitely stressful.”
Gothrup plans to major in accounting with a minor in entrepreneurship during his time at Ball State and expects to officially sign with the Cardinals in November.
