ANDERSON -- Daleville's T.J. Price delivered a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning Wednesday to lift Anderson University to an 11-9 victory against Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference rival Manchester at Don Brandon Field.
The Spartans (9-11) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. In the bottom half of the inning, Jason Hall-Manley blasted a three-run homer to even the score.
Manchester scored two runs in the second. But Jonathan Willoughby answered with an RBI double to cut the deficit to 5-4.
When the Spartans tacked on two more runs in the fourth, Branton Sanders smashed a two-run homer to pull the Ravens back within one at 7-6.
In the fifth, M.J. Furnish drove in Tyler Burton on a sacrifice fly to tie the game again.
Manchester regained the lead with an RBI single in the sixth, but Bennie Day delivered an RBI single to even the score at 8-all in the seventh.
The Spartans ripped a solo homer in the top of the ninth to take a 9-8 lead. With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the frame, Justin Reed delivered the game-tying RBI single.
In the top of the 10th, Tyler Smitherman recorded a 1-2-3 inning for the Ravens (13-8). Manchester retired the first two batters in the bottom of the 10th. With two outs, Furnish belted a double, and Price finished the job with his walk-off shot.
"This was a great win," AU coach Matthew Bair said. "It was a total team effort in so many ways. I'm proud of our guys."
Sanders went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer. Furnish finished 4-for-5 with three doubles. Willoughby went 3-for-6 with a double. Price finished 2-for-5 with a two-run homer. Reed went 2-for-5 with a double. Hall-Manley smashed a three-run jack. Smitherman finished 2-for-6 with a double. Burton and Day rounded out Anderson's 19 hits with singles.
Smitherman (1-0) earned the win, retiring each of the three batters he faced. Frankton's Evan Doan struck out four batters, issued no walks and allowed two runs on six hits in five innings. Jose Olivo fanned three batters, yielded four walks and surrendered seven runs on nine hits in four innings.
Anderson is scheduled to host Rose-Hulman (10-8) in a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.
