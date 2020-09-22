BLOOMINGTON – The father of Indiana prep legend and former IU basketball standout Damon Bailey was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday.
According to a Brown County Sheriff’s Office release, Wendell Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene after his 1990 Honda GL1500SE motorcycle was involved in a three-vehicle wreck at the 3600 block of State Road 46 East in Nashville.
Bailey’s mother, Beverly Bailey, also sustained serious injuries in the crash and was air lifted to an area hospital.
An initial investigation of the accident revealed a 2005 Nissan Altima driven by Jacob Waltermire was attempting to pass a tractor-trailer and noticed the oncoming motorcycle driven by Bailey. Waltermire got back in his lane behind the tractor-trailer before over-correcting and losing control. Waltermire’s vehicle crossed the center line and was struck by a 2012 Hyundai Elantra driven by Hana Cai. Cai was traveling behind the motorcycle and was unable to avoid the collision with Waltermire.
The release said it’s unclear at this point how Bailey’s motorcycle was struck in the accident. No other injuries were reported. Waltermire was taken to Columbus Regional Health for a blood-draw, which is standard procedure in fatality crashes.
At 48, Damon Bailey remains Indiana’s all-time prep career scoring leader at 3,134 points, 30 years after leading Bedford North Lawrence to a state title in his final high school game. Former IU coach Bobby Knight offered Bailey a scholarship during his freshman year in high school. Bailey went on to a four-year career at IU from 1990-94, earning college All-America honors as a senior, and helped lead the Hoosiers to a Final Four appearance in 1992.
Bailey has spent recent years assisting coaching his two daughters and son at his alma mater, BNL. He also spent three years as a women’s basketball assistant coach at Butler from 2014-17 before resigning to spend more time with his family. His youngest son, Brayton, just finished his high school career at BNL and has entered his freshman year on the basketball team at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne.
