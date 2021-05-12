LAPEL -- Lily Daniels and Taylor Williams each homered and drive in four runs as Lapel scored early in a 13-0 shutout of Anderson on Wednesday.
Daniels had a single in the five-run first, a sacrifice fly in the five-run second and a three-run blast in the third that accounted for all of her team’s runs in that inning.
“That was my fifth (home run) this year,” said Daniels. “I just need to wait longer on the slower pitches. I knew that was one gone when I hit it.”
“Daniels has been hitting the ball well lately,” said Lapel coach Scott Rich. “She’s done a good job of eliminating those emotional highs and lows.”
Williams plated two with a double in the first and added a two-run blast in the second.
“Williams had been struggling a little bit, but in the last week or so has been hitting it more like she had earlier in the year,” Rich said.
As the team’s catcher, Williams also had a good view of the dominating performance of freshman pitcher Krystin Davis. Davis didn’t allow a hit until the fifth, struck out eight Indians and there were no outfield putouts in the game. She did not issue a walk.
“I thought our defense played well, and that was due a lot to Krystin’s efficiency in the circle,” said Rich. “She started ahead in the count. I told the defense to be ready.”
Davis also contributed at the plate with a triple and two infield singles. Chloe Tucker had a pair of doubles and Avery Bailey two singles in the 14-hit onslaught over four innings.
The Lady Tribe had great difficulty generating offense but, for the most part, played solidly in the field. Senior center fielder Alyssa Milburn snagged a couple of line drives that prevented more Lapel damage.
Jadeyn Lasley took the loss for Anderson, but had to leave the game with one out in the first when she injured her leg delivering a pitch. Jada Bliss pitched the remainder of the game. She walked just one hitter.
Lapel plays at Delta on Thursday and hosts Shenandoah in a doubleheader Saturday. The Bulldogs are 11-9.
“We are slowly getting better each day, and this is a good time to do it with just a couple of weeks away from the sectional,” said Rich.
“We are playing so much better now,” said Daniels. “We are playing as a team. Our confidence is much higher. Once we can get on a winning streak, that helps.”
