INDIANAPOLIS — The catalyst for the softball Madison County champions, Pendleton Heights senior shortstop Kylie Davis was named an Indiana North-South All-Star and Class 3A/4A first team All-State by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association on Thursday afternoon.
Davis will be joined on the South squad by Alexandria senior center fielder Kaitlyn Bair for the All-Star games, which will be played June 19 at 10 a.m. at Decatur Central.
Davis’ teammate, junior catcher Kieli Ryan was named second team All-State for the bigger schools, while Madison-Grant sophomore center fielder Daya Greene was named second team for 1A/2A schools, and Frankton shortstop Makena Alexander and Alexandria catcher Emma Smith earned third team honors.
Davis led PH (19-11) in hitting (.485), on-base percentage (.541), total hits (50), doubles (16) and runs scored (48) while fielding her position at a .967 clip. She was the only PH player to start all 30 games and struck out just five times in 122 plate appearances.
Bair hit .485 for Alexandria (21-6) and led the Tigers with a .919 slugging percentage, five triples, eight home runs, 33 RBI and 38 runs scored. Bair was the 2019 THB Sports Area Player of the Year and will continue her softball career at Huntington University.
Despite missing a seven-game stretch due to COVID-19 contact tracing, Ryan hit .465 for the Arabians with an OPS of 1.498, slugging percentage of .958, eight doubles, nine home runs and 34 RBI. Ryan struck out just once in 87 plate appearances and committed zero errors while throwing out nine would-be base stealers.
Greene was the leading hitter for the Grant 4 and sectional champion Argylls with a .500 average. She also paced the Argylls with a .561 OBP, 47 hits, 36 runs scored and was 35-of-39 on stolen base attempts. Defensively, Greene committed just one error in 40 total defensive chances.
Alexander led Frankton (19-7) to sectional and regional championships with key home runs against both Elwood and Madison-Grant. The sophomore paced the Eagles with a .553 average, 1.776 OPS, 1.158 slugging percentage, 42 hits, six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 45 RBI, 32 runs scored and 11 stolen bases while striking out just three times in 97 plate appearances.
Smith hit .495 for the Tigers with an .806 slugging percentage and OPS of 1.322. She hit 14 doubles and five home runs with 31 RBI in her first season at Alex. She fielded her position behind the plate at a .995 percentage with just one error and denied seven attempted stolen bases.
