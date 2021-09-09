Former Anderson High School player Keith Davis Jr., a freshman defensive tackle for Itasca Community College, was named Minnesota College Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for games played Sept. 4. Davis racked up 10 tackles, including three for lost yardage and 4.5 sacks as Itasca defeated Rochester Community and Technical College, 29-23, to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Davis earns conference honor
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 dead, 4 sent to hospital after two-vehicle crash
- UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash
- Man charged with felony in bar attack
- Mother charged with felony neglect, battery
- Daleville man charged in grandfather's murder
- Police: Son terrorizes mom, others before they escape
- Jail Log: Sept. 4
- COVID-19 deaths push Madison County morgues to capacity
- Jail Log: Sept. 8
- Initial hearing extended in molesting case
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.