Former Anderson High School player Keith Davis Jr., a freshman defensive tackle for Itasca Community College, was named Minnesota College Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for games played Sept. 4. Davis racked up 10 tackles, including three for lost yardage and 4.5 sacks as Itasca defeated Rochester Community and Technical College, 29-23, to improve to 2-0 on the season.

