PENDLETON — Although not quite at 100% just yet, the Pendleton Heights girls basketball team looked healthy enough in a delayed first outing Thursday.
Senior Kylie Davis scored 13 of her game-high 28 points in the first quarter, and the Arabians scored the first 15 points of the game on their way to a 68-33 rout of the Marion Giants in the season opener for both teams.
The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was pushed back after the resignation of Giants coach Lawrence Jordan on Monday.
Without junior forward Kylea Lloyd due to COVID-19 contact tracing and with sophomore Whitney Warfel limited after a wrist injury suffered during volleyball season, two of the weapons Chad Cook will be relying on this season were not fully available.
But junior Abi Rosenkrans scored the first two baskets of the season, and Davis took it from there. A pair of 3-point baskets and a perfect 5-for-5 on free throws highlighted her first quarter as the senior captain and the Arabians took advantage of an inexperienced Marion team. The only setbacks for PH were five first-quarter turnovers -- 15 for the game — and some foul trouble, including Rosenkrans, who finished with eight points despite being saddled with four fouls.
“I thought we did some good things defensively,” Cook said. “A lot of the fouls we committed were from being aggressive, so that’s good.”
Davis, meanwhile, kept up her offensive onslaught heading into halftime. She got to the basket, hit a basket from the wing and repeatedly got into the lane for easy scores.
“She’s going to have a lot of weight on her shoulders this year, not just scoring for us but passing and defense” Cook said. “She’s going to be on the floor a lot of minutes. This was definitely a good way for her to start out.”
Davis finished one point shy of her career-best of 29 points but was happy with the way the game was flowing early.
“I feel like I had to get things going at first because our team is pretty young,” she said. “I knew they might be a little timid, so I wanted to get things going.”
Warfel gave a glimpse of what she is capable of as she scored 10 points in limited minutes. She, along with Lloyd, junior Hailee Brunnemer (10 points, nine rebounds), senior Gracie Conkling (seven points, 11 rebounds), and Rosenkrans are expected to help Davis shoulder the offensive load this season.
“When we get everything on the same page, we’re going to be able to do some different things from some different angles,” Cook said.
The Arabians won the rebounding battle by a 54-35 margin and turned the Giants over 24 times.
Now a tougher matchup Saturday afternoon at Westfield followed by PH’s Hoosier Heritage Conference opener Tuesday at home against New Castle lay ahead.
“I think it makes everyone comfortable for sure,” Davis said. “It helps getting the jitters out. Then we just have to keep improving and building.”
Saturday’s game is a 1:30 p.m. tip while Tuesday’s matchup against the Trojans will be a 6 p.m. varsity-only affair.
The Arabians junior varsity routed the Giants 50–7 behind 16 points from freshman Skylar Baldwin.
