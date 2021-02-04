ALEXANDRIA — Both the Lapel and Alexandria boys basketball teams are long on effort but short on varsity experience. Their meeting Thursday was a learning opportunity for both teams as they look to turn the corner and continue their improvement.
The Bulldogs opened the third quarter with a 15-0 run to overcome a four-point halftime deficit and build a double-digit lead, then had to hold off a furious Tigers rally late for a 66-65 win at The Jungle.
The first half saw both teams looking sharp on offense. The Tigers connected on six of eight field goals in the first quarter — including three of four 3-point attempts — and both teams committed just two turnovers by halftime. The Tigers closed the first half with an Owen Harpe 19-foot jumper and a Trenton Patz layup to take a 29-25 lead into the break.
While both teams have struggled to find the win column at times this season, the Bulldogs entered Thursday winners of three of their last four and were not taking Alexandria (5-11) lightly.
“Credit to Alexandria, they hit shots, a lot of shots that I haven’t seen on film,” interim Lapel coach Justin Coomer said. “It doesn’t matter what their record is when you come here. They’re always solid, and Coach (Marty) Carroll is a great coach.”
Twice this season — including a win Saturday against Oak Hill — Lapel junior Corbin Renihan has provided the heroics at the buzzer. On this night, he may have saved the day for the Bulldogs in the opening moments of the third quarter.
He opened the period with a basket in the lane, then came up with a defensive steal on the Tigers’ first possession. Griffin Craig cashed in on the other end with a 3-point basket to give Lapel (6-9) a 30-29 lead. After a Tigers missed basket, Renihan broke free as Landon Bair found him with a long pass four a layup and a foul. While he missed the free throw, Caden Eicks put back the miss and cashed in on a free throw himself, making it a five-point possession and a 35-29 Lapel lead.
“He’s been solid. We had a lot of guys playing solid tonight,” Coomer said. “That four-minute stretch of the third quarter where we stretched it out to double figures, but then we kind of lost our mojo and (Alexandria) started hitting shots.”
Camren Sullivan extended the lead to 11 with a pair of free throws and a 3-point basket.
But Jagger Orick finally ended the Lapel run with a trey of his own. That began a 10-1 Alexandria run, capped by a Kole Stewart jumper as Lapel watched its lead slip away.
“We’ve lost a lot of close ones where we were down five, six, eight and tried to scrap one out,” Coomer said. “The last game, the only time we led was (Renihan’s) shot at the buzzer, so it’s good for us. It’s a learning experience to get in those situations, what are good shots or not, what are good passes, being strong and hitting free throws.”
With good ball movement — Alexandria had 18 assists on 25 field goals — the Tigers chipped away. They pulled within two points at 62-60 on a Carson Cuneo basket in the lane with 38.5 seconds left and tied the game seconds later on a Brayden Jacobs drive to the basket.
But Bair put the Bulldogs ahead to stay when he drove the baseline, scored and was fouled with 12.2 seconds remaining.
Trailing 65-62, Stewart launched a 3-point shot in a bid to tie the game that appeared to be on line but was short. Tyler Dollar hit an important free throw for Lapel with 4.2 seconds left because Harpe connected for three points at the buzzer for the final margin.
“We have talked about moving the ball better,” Carroll said. “There’s been glimpses of it. Then there are glimpses where we don’t play very good.”
Stewart led all players with 20 points, and Harpe scored 19 along with five assists for the Tigers. Bair paced the Bulldogs with 17 points and six assists while Renihan scored 13 with nine rebounds and Craig added 11.
Lapel won the rebounding battle 33-27 with Caden Eicks grabbing seven for the Bulldogs, all on the offensive end.
Lapel returns home Saturday for an afternoon tilt against Eastbrook and former Bulldogs assistant Greg Allison while the Tigers will visit Muncie Burris on Tuesday evening.
The Tigers stormed back for a dramatic 43-42 junior varsity win, with Gabe McGuire scoring the game winner on a drive to the basket with 3.5 seconds remaining. Chance Martin led Alexandria with 15 points, and Brayden Barnett from Lapel led all players with 18 points.
