WESTFIELD — A sea of blue and orange filled the reportedly sold-out bleachers at the Indianapolis Colts practice facility at Grand Park for the horseshoe’s first day of joint practice against the Chicago Bears.
However, when Cole Kmet looked into the crowd, he saw green.
“The Irish travel,” Kmet said. “It’s good to be back in the state of Indiana.”
Although he’s approaching his fourth season as a Bear, the former standout tight end at Notre Dame said he saw a lot of Colts fans cheering his name and repping the Fighting Irish in support of him. On the other side of the ball, Alan Williams received a warm welcome in his homecoming as well.
The second-year Chicago defensive coordinator previously spent a decade as the Colts’ defensive backs coach and stood in blue on the sideline when the two franchises battled it out in Super Bowl XLI.
While Williams said it was good to come back “home” and it was good to see family, he emphasized the Bears are where his heart is now.
“It gives our guys a fresh look, fresh look at 1-on-1s,” Williams said. “Hey, it’s still practice. It’s still technique. It’s still getting lined up. It’s just a different venue, (but) the field is the same length, the jerseys (have) just changed.”
Even with a preseason game in the books, Kmet said taking the field in Indianapolis felt like “real football” and broke up the monotony of training camp back in the Windy City. Defensive back Kyler Gordon felt the same.
“It’s good to go in someone else’s home field and really get those jitters out,” Gordon said. “(It’s good) to feel the crowd and the energy, find yourself, collect yourself and produce.”
INTENSE DRILLS
After multiple 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills on opposite fields, each side converged on the north field with about 30 minutes left in practice. Energy had been high the 90 minutes prior, with players whooping and hollering after every whistle, but it seemed to be cranked up to 11 once everyone was on the same field.
On both sides of the ball, the Colts seemed to be a squad with something to prove. Although Gordon and Williams said they recognized the fire lit under Indianapolis, they didn’t want that to change their approach on defense.
“We’re gonna work on ourselves and our craft and what we want to work on,” Gordon said. “It’s not really necessarily our mindset (to think about) what they got or what they do.”
The Bears set the tone when veteran safety Eddie Jackson rocked Indianapolis wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., forcing an incomplete pass from newly christened rookie starting quarterback Anthony Richardson. And despite a couple of deep completions from Bears quarterback Justin Fields, when starters were on the field, neither side scored a touchdown in the four-minute or two-minute drills.
VERSATILE OFFENSE
Speaking of the man under center for Chicago, Fields thrived when he needed to scramble, either extending plays via the rush or making throws on the run. The Ohio State product finished the day 20-of-30 in combined drills, finding over five different targets for completions.
Three of which went to Kmet, who said he and Fields throw with each other nearly every day and have been working on their relationship since Day 1.
“We still got time here to continue that chemistry, but (we) definitely like where it’s headed,” Kmet said.
When the ball wasn’t in Fields’ control, the Bears weren’t limited in their options. While running backs Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman have experience starting at tailback professionally, rookie running back Roschon Johnson has been getting his first taste since drafted from Texas in the fourth round.
The former Longhorn said he feels versatility will be a major component for the Bears offense in 2023, with a dynamic quarterback in Fields, a plethora of experienced wide receivers such as DJ Moore, and three reliable options at running back.
“We got guys across the board that can do a lot of different things and do them at a high level,” Johnson said.
When it comes to running back, it’s safe to say the Bears are in a vastly different comfort zone than their joint practice opponents.