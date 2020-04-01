INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have long been a part of Sheldon Day’s life.
During his childhood in the Circle City, the franchise played a major role in his family’s fall routine.
“Sundays were Colts days,” Day said during a conference call with local media this week. “Every Sunday after church we would try to rush home and beat the church traffic to make sure that we got home to watch the Colts games.
“It was really big in my household, and just getting the opportunity to go put on the Horseshoe and play for the hometown team, it’s something special. So I am looking forward to it. It’s going to be an exciting time, and hopefully we can bring a Super Bowl to Indy.”
Day wasn’t the splashiest addition during an offseason that has seen Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard be uncommonly aggressive, especially on the defensive side. But he does fit one of Ballard’s long-standing themes.
While the skill positions get most of the headlines and attention, Ballard and Colts head coach Frank Reich believe games are won in the trenches. They have long championed the importance of the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and look to add talent up front whenever possible.
That’s how Day came to join his former San Francisco 49ers teammate, DeForest Buckner, in Indy.
Buckner is perhaps the most high-profile move for the Colts this offseason. He arrived in a trade that sent San Francisco the 13th overall pick in the NFL Draft, and he was instantly rewarded with a four-year, $84 million contract extension.
He’ll be expected to be a leader in the locker room and to fill the all-important three-technique defensive tackle position. That’s the spot at which Warren Sapp become a star for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this same scheme, and it’s long been a target of improvement for Indianapolis.
Day believes the Colts solved their need with Buckner.
“He definitely leads by example,” Day said. “He is always trying to do the right thing and make sure that people can follow his lead. Make sure that we are all on the same page, especially when we were in San Fran. It was all about, ‘How dominant of a force can we be?’ And he was our leader.
“He played hard, ran to the ball and he did everything that everybody wanted to live up (to) and be. So he was our expectation, and he set it. So hopefully we can kind of transpire that and make sure that we have that same build in this d-line room.”
The expectations for Day are more modest.
He arrived on a one-year deal worth $1.75 million with $1 million guaranteed, and he’ll be a part of the team’s defensive line rotation.
Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus likes to play defensive linemen in waves, keeping their legs fresh and changing up the looks the opposing offensive line is getting from snap to snap.
At 6-foot-1 and 285 pounds, Day has done some of his best work as a run stuffer during his four seasons in the NFL. But he does have six career sacks, including four in 34 games with the 49ers over the past two-and-a-half seasons, and is comfortable playing a penetrating style behind the line of scrimmage.
“In San Francisco, we played in an attacking front, so something similar to what the Colts play,” Day said. “It’s about penetrating, playing fast, playing physical and flying to the ball. So (there) are a lot of similarities when you look at us both on film.
“Just watching the Colts on film, energy always jumps off the tape. Guys are running to the ball, they are having fun and they are playing as a unit. Just getting a chance to be a part of something like this is going to be special.”
Originally drafted in the fourth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, the former Warren Central and Notre Dame star found his footing after being signed by the 49ers in November of the following season.
He appeared in all 16 regular-season games for the NFC champions last year and made his first two career starts. He also started all three playoff games, including the Super Bowl when he was on the field for 53 percent of the defensive snaps.
Reuniting with Buckner in Indianapolis also could give Day a chance to get off to a fast start. The two defenders have known each other since their time as high school stars working together at various offseason camps and showcases.
It’s created a relationship that could pay dividends for the Colts this fall.
“We have known each other for a while, and we have little clues that we give each other while we are playing to make sure that we can play comfortable with each other,” Day said. “We are always feeding off of each other and trying to make sure that we play to our best levels. So during the week we always drop little hints on film or are always asking each other questions, bouncing ideas off of each other to help us succeed.”
Coming home has Day most excited. He was a five-star recruit coming out of Warren Central and still runs annual football camps there and at Notre Dame.
The reaction from friends and family to his return has been intense and immediate. And it should ease his transition during an offseason filled with uncertainty.
“Just to have that support is crazy,” Day said. “Everybody is asking me what my jersey number is going to be so they can buy jerseys right now. I’m just like, ‘You guys are too much. I haven’t even stepped foot in the facility, and you guys are already there.’ It’s going to be a great time.”
