ALEXANDRIA — One of the rituals following a big postseason win involves parents taking pictures of their kids and players taking photos with one another.
Such was the case in October 2017 when Alexandria won the first volleyball regional in the school’s history. Sophomore Kirsten VanHorn had just taken a selfie with senior Mackenzie McCarty when assistant coach Deanna Miller said, “Nobody ever wants to take selfies with me.”
“Of course, I stopped and took a selfie with her,” VanHorn said.
More than a coach, Miller was a friend to her players, one who wanted to make sure smiles and fun times were part of the hard work of practice. Now those players are remembering the woman they knew as “D” after Miller passed away at 54 on Friday following a sudden and brief illness.
After 20 years as an assistant coach at her alma mater, Miller had recently been named head coach, her first high school head coaching job.
“She had fun practice plans, and I will never forget our ‘D Days’ in volleyball,” senior Taylor Stinefield said. “(Those were) days where we planned fun games and had ice cream.”
Miller is remembered as someone who had a positive impact on anyone she interacted with.
“Deanna was more than a coach,” Stinefield said. “She was an inspiration, she was a mentor, she was a wife and a mother and she was a leader. She was one of the only coaches to have faith in me and believe in my game.”
Junior Addyson Warren recalls being in Miller’s group stacking wood for a fundraiser at former head coach Jeff Harmon’s house. Warren spotted a family of opossums living in the woodpile and jumped on Miller.
“Wasn’t the smartest idea considering she’s had multiple knee surgeries, but it is now a happy memory to think of,” Warren said.
After having her own knee surgery last fall, senior Carlie Remington said Miller was there to help with her recovery and surprised her with a gift basket.
“She wanted to make sure I was comfortable and happy,” Remington said. “She sat there with me and talked to me. I could sit there and talk to her about anything because she was more than a coach. She was a friend. She then left after talking with me for a good hour or so and, a couple hours later, she showed up with another gift for me. She knew how to keep her players happy. She would text me and call me every week to check how I was doing.”
For VanHorn, now a sophomore at Ball State, Miller’s impact was felt beyond the volleyball court. Even after she stopped playing volleyball, VanHorn stayed close to her former coach.
“My heart is broken,” VanHorn said in a Facebook post. “I learned so much from D, whether it was about volleyball or life. I will cherish every moment I was able to share with her. She was so good to me and my teammates and cared about us all tremendously. Even after I left the volleyball program, I knew she would always be there for me, and she was.”
She is survived by her husband, Jeff, and three daughters, Lauren Zaleznik and Abigail and Megan Miller.
“I have always looked up to the Miller family, and I enjoyed every memory with D,” Stinefield said.
“She was always there for you no matter what,” Remington added. “She was the nicest and most caring person I have ever met. I will miss her more than anything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.