BLOOMINGTON – There’s never a perfect time to leave a team, and for Indiana offensive coordinator turned Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer, the past week has been a whirlwind.
DeBoer was hired and introduced at Fresno State on Tuesday, the night before National Signing Day, then returned to IU’s campus at the end of the week to resume coaching IU’s offense.
DeBoer's plan is to continue the dual roles of Fresno State coach and IU offensive coordinator the next two weeks and call plays for the Hoosiers in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 in Jacksonville, Fla., against Tennessee.
“That’s what we are really trying to work out, and I want to do it. I want to make this season, finish it off the right way, in a special way,” DeBoer said.
“Obviously, there are a lot of things that are happening on both ends. This is all about these guys, all about these players. I want to have them realize nine wins and get that done, you know, and finish what we started.”
Serving dual roles during a coaching transition can be a tricky proposition and not always successful. In December 2000, Mark Richt tried to serve as both offensive coordinator at Florida State and head coach at Georgia. It didn’t end well. With Richt calling the plays, Oklahoma State beat FSU 13-2 in the 2000 BCS title game, with the Seminoles failing to score a point on offense.
“It was a challenge in every way,” Richt told the Palm Beach Post in 2012, recalling the game.
DeBoer said there’s enough stability in both programs he thinks can help him manage both jobs until the Gator Bowl ends.
“There’s a lot of things that are going on for sure, but again, I’ve got great people on this end. I’ve got great people on that end,” DeBoer said. “They are willing to work together, work with me and so we’re going to get through it and be just fine.”
Under DeBoer, IU finished second in the Big Ten in both passing offense and total offense and was a Broyles Award semifinalist. That kind of season made the 45-year-old an attractive candidate to elevate to a head coaching job. When Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford resigned unexpectedly due to health reasons earlier this month, DeBoer immediately became the prime target to replace him. DeBoer was an offensive coordinator at Fresno State from 2017-18 before moving more than halfway across the country to accept the IU offensive coordinator job in January.
“We’ve moved quite a bit over the last five or 10 years. That’s probably the hardest thing of this whole deal is your family and your kids, having to build new relationships,” DeBoer said. “Now this one is probably one of the easier ones because we have a lot of friends there. We were there for two years, but as far as the decision and the opportunity, there was a time I wanted to be a head coach, and it’s a program I know really well, and it’s a program we can be really super successful at.”
DeBoer hasn’t had a chance to meet with all of IU’s offensive players yet but called the players he worked closely with, the quarterbacks, as he made the decision to accept the Fresno State job.
“There will be a time where I really want to share my thoughts with the team and the offense as well in particular,” DeBoer said. “Just share how special of a time this has been for me over the last 11 months.”
DeBoer takes special satisfaction in how IU’s offense developed throughout the regular season. It culminated in the Hoosiers scoring a pair of touchdowns in overtime to beat rival Purdue 44-41 and bring the Old Oaken Bucket back to Bloomington.
“There’s fundamental things that I was so excited about when I turned on the film after the game,” DeBoer said. “Just Peyton Ramsey executing the touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook in the first overtime, there’s just little subtle things where you know, when you’ve watched that, that they truly believe in what you are coaching.
“There’s just little subtle things that a regular fan of the game would see that I’m so proud of when I watch that film.”
