ALEXANDRIA -- With COVID-19 halting all spring sports for the time being, the Alexandria softball team hopes to hit the diamond at some point this season.
“I am hopeful,” head coach Sarah Almack said. “I really hope that everyone is taking it seriously and that everybody has full teams and are able to play.”
With the cancellation of school until at least May 1, spring sports are also forbidden from team practices. The Tigers are trying their best to stay in shape and be ready to go when the IHSAA gives the go-ahead.
“I know our pitchers have still been throwing,” Almack said. “… (Our) biggest thing right now is trying to maintain communication and be hopeful.”
A lineup loaded with depth is chomping at the bit to get going this spring. Four seniors and a plethora of juniors and sophomores with postseason experience are ready to come out swinging. With the seniors having won a sectional and a Central Indiana Conference title, and many juniors and sophomores having won a conference, Alexandria feels confident about its ability to adapt and make another deep run.
“We do have a good senior leadership,” Almack said. “Everyone is starting to get a taste of that success, and they know what it takes to be a team player.”
One figure Almack looks to step up this spring is senior second baseman Kirsten VanHorn. VanHorn has been a leader through and through for the Tigers ever since she stepped on the diamond. She is complimented by senior pitcher Lexi Bean, who also rallies the troops when needed.
“(Vanhorn) has been our leader for quite a few years here,” Almack said. “She just has this positive mindset. (Bean) has definitely stepped up, and she has been huge in taking command and helping instruct the girls.”
2019 THB Sports Softball Player of the Year junior Kaitlyn Bair also returns, which will add even more depth for Alexandria.
“She is just an all-around great girl,” Almack said. “She knows the game of softball, and she is very vocal.”
Despite an abundance of talent and upper-class leadership, Almack said this is a team where anybody could step up and make a difference.
“We have some standout girls, but you could go to any single one of them, and they are ready to go,” Almack said. “All of them are there for each other and wanting to be successful as a team.”
Almack added there are 12 to 13 girls that can play more than one position when asked. This is the type of depth needed, especially when the future of the season is unknown and anything can happen.
The Tigers remain optimistic about the season and even the thought of cancellation is out of question. Especially with this year’s senior class, Almack has a special bond with them because her first year of coaching was when these girls were freshmen.
“I know there is a lot of uncertainty, and it is hard to try to keep up the morale,” Almack said. “It is even more special for me that I got to see these girls grow up and to even think that I might not get to see (this season) is hard, so I try not to think about it.”
There is no telling when or if the season will start at this time, but Alexandria will be ready for whatever comes its way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.