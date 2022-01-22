LAPEL — The Daleville Broncos caused eyebrows to raise and gasps of astonishment from the Lapel faithful Saturday night with their 3-point shooting. Many of their long-range shots were made despite being contested defensively.
But the overwhelming depth advantage for the Bulldogs won the day as Lapel held off Daleville for a fast-paced 76-71 victory.
The up-tempo style of play is preferred by both teams, which made for an entertaining and highly competitive game. Daleville’s biggest lead was 10 points while Lapel’s biggest margin was six points on three occasions. There were four ties and 15 lead changes throughout the contest.
Daleville (7-4) expects the defeat to make it a better team down the road.
“I’ll take games like this any day,” Daleville coach Ashley Fouch said. “This is what gets us prepared for sectional. I told the boys today, ‘If you play like today in sectional, I don’t think anybody can beat you.’”
“Depth-wise, we’re always going to be able to handle that,” Lapel coach Tod Windlan said of the tempo. “I thought late in the game, that might be what won it. They were short on a couple of the shots.”
Lapel’s bench outscored Daleville’s 38-0 and outrebounded the Broncos 15-1.
For the game, Daleville was 14-of-34 from 3-point range, with Tre Johnson connecting six times on his way to a game-high 28 points. His third bomb gave the Broncos their biggest lead at 29-19 midway through the second quarter.
But the Bulldogs finished the half on an 11-1 run -- with senior Corbin Renihan scoring six of his team-high 25 points during the spurt — to send Lapel into halftime with a 33-30 lead.
Coming out of halftime, Daleville’s Dylan Scott tied things up with a trey of his own — one of four he made — on his way to 18 points. After the teams exchanged baskets for much of the quarter, consecutive Brode Judge 3-pointers and a Landon Bair drive to the rim gave Lapel a 56-50 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Both Judge and Bair came off the bench Saturday, with Judge scoring 14 and Bair adding 12. Bair and Renihan combined to go 8-of-10 at the free-throw line late, and those proved to be big points as Daleville kept shooting.
“I just want the ball in our best shooter’s hands,” Renihan said. “If it’s me, Landon, Griffin (Craig), Bode (Judge) or Brode, whoever it is, we want it in their hands late in the game.”
Another Scott 3 gave Daleville the lead at 66-64, but Brennan Stow scored on a rebound basket for Lapel (7-7) before Nick Witte hit a wing jumper to give the Bulldogs the lead for good at 68-66 with 2:33 left.
Stow finished with eight points and nine rebounds while Witte — also off the bench — contributed 10 points and seven assists.
“Stow was really solid. He almost had a double-double inside,” Windlan said. “It was a team win.”
Matt Carpenter added seven rebounds off the Lapel bench.
Meryck Adams scored 13 for Daleville — including three 3-pointers and a one-handed dunk off a rebound — and Cam Leisure posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists.
Fouch knows her team will face another Class 2A road test Tuesday when the Broncos head to Blackford for a rescheduled game against the Bruins.
“Blackford is going to be another good game and another preparation game for the postseason,” she said.
Lapel plays two more talented teams next weekend as it hosts Eastern Hancock on Friday before heading to Oak Hill on Saturday. Windlan said the Royals present a similar challenge to what the Bulldogs faced against Daleville.
“I watched Eastern Hancock, and they’ve got about eight kids who can shoot it like Daleville,” he said. “So this was a good prep game for that. And Oak Hill has two really good players, so that will be a good challenge for us.”
