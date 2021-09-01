MUNCIE -- After months of training and preparation, Ball State is set to kick off its 2021 campaign when it hosts Western Illinois on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“There’s no question we’re excited about getting ready to a play a football game against somebody else,” Ball State head coach Mike Neu said. “We had a very intense training camp, and we got to the point where we are tired of going against each other and tired of seeing the same guy every single day. We’re fired up to be playing here Thursday night against Western Illinois. It’s been a great week of preparation and a great offseason.”
The Cardinals are coming off one of the best seasons in program history that featured a Mid-American Conference championship and the first bowl victory. However, every year is a new year, and the team’s focus has been razor sharp heading into Week 1.
“We tried to make sure our guys knew that night, No. 1, as of training camp that last year is in the past,” Neu said. “All we’re really focused on is one game at a time.”
Ball State has one of the most experienced teams returning with 20 starters and 10 of 12 All-MAC honorees back from a year ago. Fullback Cody Rudy (Shenandoah) and running back Will Jones (Lapel) are local stars among the returnees.
With that much experience and leadership coming back, the Cardinals feel they'll be prepared for whatever comes their way.
“Any time that you can return a significant number of guys like we do that have played a lot of football, that definitely helps,” Neu said. “They’ve experienced a lot of situations over the years. They certainly know the opponents in our conference. They know how competitive it is from top to bottom. They know what it’s like to prepare. They know what the process is like when you start out for your week of preparation. They know how to balance being a student and being an athlete. It’s great on so many levels to have experience.”
INSIDE THE SERIES
Ball State and Western Illinois have met on the gridiron four times, with the Leathernecks holding a 3-1 advantage. Thursday’s meeting will be the first between the programs since 2000.
Ball State has won six straight against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision. The Cardinals have defeated Fordham (2019), Central Connecticut (2018), Tennessee Tech (2017), Eastern Kentucky (2016), VMI (2015) and Colgate (2014). Ball State’s last loss to an FCS team came in 2014 to Indiana State, 27-20.
“It’s a football team that – I don’t care what their record says – got better every single week,” Neu said of Western Illinois. “They return some very talented players. If you look just on the offensive side of the ball, Connor Sampson has played a lot of football for them. He led the conference in passing yards, and he’s got some tremendous weapons around him in Tony Tate and Dennis Houston. We’ve focused on those guys a lot. They’re very explosive in terms of the big-play ability that they have from an offensive standpoint. Those guys have played a lot of college football.
“When you flip over to the defensive side of the ball, they got better every week. They play hard. The guy that I circle when I watch the tape is the safety, Michael Lawson. He was at Lamar with defensive coordinator Cam Clark. He’s a physical dude, he plays downhill and he’s a tone setter. It’ll be a tough opponent here Thursday night, make no mistake about it.”
HOME OPENERS
Ball State has won 11 consecutive home openers dating back to 2010, including all five under Neu. In those 11 contests, the Cardinals have scored an average of 40.9 points, while surrendering 22.4 points per tilt.
JUST WIN, BABY
The Cardinals are riding a seven-game winning streak, which is tied for the fourth-longest in the country with Louisiana. Only Alabama (14), Oklahoma (eight) and Texas A&M (eight) are ahead of Ball State.
In addition, the Cardinals’ streak is tied for the eighth-longest in program history.
Ball State closed out the 2020 season by winning its final six league games. The Cardinals currently boast the eighth-longest league winning streak in the country behind only Ohio State (21), Alabama (11), Coastal Carolina (nine), San Jose State (eight), Cincinnati (seven), Oklahoma (seven) and Texas A&M (seven). Ball State is tied with Iowa with six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.