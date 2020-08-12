ANDERSON — While the fall sports at Liberty Christian are few, the successes from the fall of 2019 were many.
The Lions soccer team won its second soccer sectional in three years and will look to make it three out of four this season, while the Liberty Christian cross country team advanced multiple runners to regional and one to semistate. The wins were hard to come by for the volleyball team, but the Lions did send another athlete to compete at the college level this year as setter Maddy Harmon heads to IU-East.
Here is a glance at the fall sports for Liberty Christian:
SOCCER
Head Coach: DJ Callahan (fifth year); 2019 results: 8-10-1, sectional champion; Key losses: Cade McCord, Landan McCord; Expected to return: Josh Cabello, Abraham Tapia, Tyler Houk; Newcomer to watch: Josiah Cabello; Potential breakout: Cole Foreman.
Outlook: “We expect to improve this year as we have a great group of seniors,” Callahan wrote in an email. “These guys have two sectional titles under their belt and know how to compete for a win every time they play.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Head Coach: Max Wuethrich; 2019 results: Sophomore Jordan Armogum advanced to semistate; Key losses: Ethan Smith, Joshua Johnson, Armogum (transfer); Expected to return: Cameron Wihebrink, Noah Price, Joseph Culp, Isabella Smith; Potential breakout: Price.
Outlook: Wihebrink returns as a regional qualifier and leader of a young Lions cross country team. LC will miss Armogum, but Price enjoyed a breakout freshman campaign with strong Madison County and sectional showings. Isabella Smith was the lone girls runner for the Lions in 2019.
VOLLEYBALL
Head Coach: Mike Carey; 2019 results: 4-18; Key losses: Harmon, Elena Tufts, Alayna Thomas; Expected to return: Kaitlyn Smith, Mady Rees, Destinee Thigpen; Potential breakout: Smith.
Outlook: Following the departure of Harmon, Tufts and Thomas, a young Lions team will look to build around an athletic group. Smith is a 5-foot-10 middle hitter who has length while Rees is a three-sport athlete, and both will take up leadership roles as juniors on a team without seniors. The Lions are well coached by Carey, who will add Lions girls basketball head coach to his lengthy resume later this year.
