WESTFIELD — Linebacker Bobby Okereke made his own break Wednesday, stepping in front of a Carson Wentz pass intended for tight end Mo Alie-Cox and catching his fourth interception of training camp in stride.
For safeties Julian Blackmon and George Odum, it was more a matter of being in the right place at the right time.
Blackmon ran step for step with wide receiver Zach Pascal on a 60-yard post route, intercepting a slightly underthrown ball from Wentz around the 1-yard line. Odum was the beneficiary when wide receiver T.Y. Hilton let a pass from Sam Ehlinger slip through his hands, catching the rebound and returning it for a pick-6 in full team drills.
If it sounds like the final practice of training camp indoors at Grand Park was dominated by the Indianapolis Colts defense, that’s not far from the truth.
A unit with high hopes to join the NFL’s elite this fall took several steps in the right direction during four weeks in Westfield, and takeaways are at the top of the list of team goals.
Indianapolis has a lofty aim to force 40 turnovers this season, and it’s not backing down from that standard.
“You see it every day,” linebacker Darius Leonard said. “Every day we leave with at least one or two takeaways. You see a lot of times guys having missed opportunities. We’ve got to come out, be on the JUGS machine, on the tennis ball machine just making sure that we seize the moment when that opportunity comes.”
That’s good news for the Colts, who might need to lean on the defense early.
The first five games — at home against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams and on the road against the Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens — are against teams that finished with winning records in 2020. Four of them were in the postseason.
That’s a difficult gauntlet at any time, but it’s made all the more daunting by the injuries to offensive starters that controlled the training camp conversation. Wentz, left guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly each sat out for three weeks, and only Kelly has made a full return to team drills.
Left tackle Eric Fisher didn’t participate in any of the 20 training camp practices and still could miss the start of the regular season.
Added together, that could be a recipe for a slow start, but a defense that believes it can be among the league’s best could mitigate the damage.
“The linebackers (are) flying around,” defensive tackle Grover Stewart said of the defense’s progress. “Our cornerbacks (are) stepping up (in the run game), coming down (and) hitting. The defensive line (is) getting after the quarterback. Everything’s going in the right direction.”
Defensive end Ben Banogu arguably was the star of training camp, putting a rough 2020 season behind him and beginning to show he can consistently beat offensive tackles with his speed and hurry the process for opposing quarterbacks. First-round pick Kwity Paye, who missed a handful of days with an ankle injury, was hot on Banogu’s heels.
And the success of that combo could help answer one of the biggest questions for this defense. Where will the pass rush come from?
After losing veterans Denico Autry and Justin Houston in free agency, Indianapolis put a lot of faith in youth at the position. With a healthy Kemoko Turay poised to join Banogu and Paye, the youngsters have a chance to deliver.
That’s important because the defense as a whole has stars at every level. All-Pro DeForest Buckner and the vastly underrated Stewart anchor the interior of the defensive line. All-Pro Leonard and Okereke — another star this summer — lead the linebacker corps. And veterans Kenny Moore II and Xavier Rhodes are the top corners with rising stars in Blackmon and Khari Willis at safety.
All the pieces for success appear to be in place.
If they all come together, Leonard believes it could produce the best team he’s played on during his four years in the NFL.
“I think we could be, yeah,” Leonard said. “Just thinking defensively, we’ve got a lot of guys in the back end who make plays on the ball. The front end — you’ve got DeForest Buckner over there — he’s going to just be him. The linebacker corps — I think we have a strong linebacker corps.
“Offensively, we’ve got great skill guys, great offensive line. Whatever back you want back here, we’re going to do the right thing back there. Then on special teams, we have a great special teams corps. I feel like if we all can play good, fundamental football, I think we can be one hard team to beat.”
