FRANKTON — Muncie Central and budding talent Jasiah Scaife has given Frankton fits in the past, and the overall length and speed of the Bearcats did so again Saturday.
But the Eagles hung their hat on the defense once again and parlayed quality minutes off their bench into a comfortable 51-29 win over previously undefeated Muncie Central to remain unbeaten themselves.
Frankton (3-0) forced eight first-quarter turnovers and held the Bearcats to just four points. But the Muncie Central defense was equal to the task, limiting Frankton to just six points.
“We had a really tough, gritty battle over there last year and did not win by very many points,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said, referring to a 55-45 Eagles win last November. “They only graduated one player. Scaife is a much better player than she was last year — we held her to four points last year — she’s coming in to her own a little bit. I’m glad we’re playing her early in the year.”
The 5-foot-11 Scaife led the Bearcats with seven points and eight rebounds Saturday as Frankton held her well below her average of 20 points entering the contest.
But it took awhile for the Frankton offense to get untracked, so Hamaker left it to his defense to get the job done. In the first half, they held the Bearcats to single-digit scoring and forced 12 turnovers as the Eagles took a 21-9 lead into the locker room.
“I was really happy with our defense,” Hamaker said. “Before the game started I told the girls that nine times out of 10, the better defensive team wins the game. We were able to keep eking out the lead a little more, a little more, which is what we want to do in a gritty game like that. They kind of dictated the style we were going to play. Kudos to Coach (Ronn) Howell.”
A mini run from the Bearcats in the third quarter trimmed a 13-point lead down to seven at 25-18. But the Eagles' depth ended the run and helped make one of their own.
Consecutive baskets by junior Bella Dean was followed by six straight free throws — two from sophomore Emma Sperry and four by junior Hailee Niccum — for a 10-point run. After Garynn Sims-Jones hit a layup for the Bearcats, senior Lauryn Bates found senior Shae Simon in the corner for a buzzer-beating 3-point basket — her only field goal of the game — and the Eagles were back in command 38-20 after the third.
“We feel like we legitimately have nine players,” Hamaker said. “I thought Hailee struggled a little bit in the first half, but we talked as a coaching staff and wanted to give her another shot. We thought she came in in the second half and played like a varsity player.”
Then Bates — who averages 11.5 points — scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles pulled away.
Sperry finished with nine points and eight rebounds for Frankton while Dean added eight points and six rebounds. Off the bench, Niccum added four points and four rebounds.
Sophomore Gabby Douglass matched Scaife with seven points to lead the Bearcats.
The Eagles play two Madison County rivals on the road next week with a trip to Lapel on Friday evening before heading to Pendleton Heights on Saturday night.
