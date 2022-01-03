BLOOMINGTON -- The Indiana women’s basketball team is finding success this season by sticking to its identity of cerebral play and grinding out possessions on defense.
IU (11-2, 3-0 Big Ten) jumped two spots to No. 6 in the women’s AP Top 25 poll Monday after another program-defining win. For the first time in 12 tries, the Hoosiers beat perennial Big Ten power Maryland on Sunday, outlasting the Terrapins 70-63 before 5,572 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
IU played with a short bench due to illness and injury issues, with all five starters logging 40 or more minutes. But the Hoosiers stayed together after letting an 11-point lead slip away in regulation by outscoring Maryland 9-2 in the extra session. Forward Aleksa Gulbe, who was sick during the week, played a big role in the win by posting her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
“This is just one step,” IU point guard Ali Patberg said. “It’s one game. One thing as we progress from this game, I think we need to remember it is just one game, and we have the whole Big Ten season left, and so we have to keep doing what we’ve been doing because it’s working. It’s paying off.”
That work begins on defense, where IU held Maryland close to 20 points below its season average of 82.8 points. The Hoosiers have yet to allow more than 70 points in a game this season.
“They’ve got to be able to execute, both sides of the ball,” IU coach Teri Moren said. “But this group is led by Ali Patberg who is tough as nails and got hit pretty good in there, and she’s over there in one of our timeouts (with a) bloody nose, bloody mouth. That’s just who they are. They are tough women that believe that in order for us to have a chance at winning games we’ve got to guard, and that’s just who we are.”
With all five starters back from an Elite Eight team, IU took another step toward goals of winning its first Big Ten title in school history and hosting NCAA Tournament games at Assembly Hall.
“There’s a lot of great teams in the Big Ten, but I think everyone kind of realized that you have to go through Maryland to achieve some of the goals that you want to achieve, and so obviously it feels good,” Moren said. “I’m more excited for our players, certainly Ali Patberg and Grace Berger. They’ve been a part of some of those tough losses.”
Patberg and Berger have remained constants for IU, but the emergence of Mackenzie Holmes as a volume post scorer has given the Hoosiers an added boost. Holmes is averaging 18.1 points and shooting 62% from the field.
Moren said having all five starters back has allowed IU to hone in on details to execute game plans.
“This is a smart basketball team,” Moren said. “They realize and they understand -- game planning is fun because they understand the tendencies and what we’re trying to take away. When you are able to do that with a group, you are always going to give yourself a chance.”
Establishing depth has remained a challenge. Kiandra Browne provided a lift off the bench by taking three charges and scored the lone two bench points for the Hoosiers.
Holmes said IU’s starters are prepared to carry the load the rest of the way if needed.
“We’re always going to stay together, whether we have six people or all 12 people,” Holmes said. “All we have is each other at the end of the day. …
“We’re built for overtime games. We’re built for playing a lot of minutes because we get ourselves in that shape. We probably could have gone a whole double-overtime if we needed to. It’s just how we prepare ourselves in practice, in preseason for moments like these.”
SUHR RETIRING
IU announced football radio analyst Buck Suhr has retired after 17 years in the booth.
Suhr joined the radio team with Don Fischer in 2004 after spending the prior 18 years as a coach and administrator in IU's football program.
"I am thankful for the friendship and the opportunity to work with the absolute best in the business, Don Fischer," Suhr said. "To say working with Don, Joe Smith and the rest of the crew has been enjoyable is a huge understatement. It was a tremendous honor."
