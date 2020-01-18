ELWOOD -- Defensive effort allowed Alexandria to pull away from Elwood in both games of a girls-boys doubleheader Friday night.
The games had as many differences as similarities as the Tigers boys triumphed handily 71-28 right after the girls put away the Panthers 62-50.
The girls contest was easily the most competitive, but it hardly started that way as Alexandria put up 30 points and forced Elwood into 11 turnovers in just the first eight minutes. That was a lot of points for the visitors, but it was even more amazing in that Reece VanBlair had just two of them.
Senior Kirsten VanHorn scored 11 of those points in a 30-15 lead after one.
“Kirsten is looking for her shot a little more every game,” said Alexandria coach Greg Warren. “She actually thinks she needs more space than what she does. She’s a good shooter.”
For the game, she hit 5-of-7 from 3-point range and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line for a team-high 22 points.
Elwood had 28 turnovers, and many of them were caused by the tenacious defense of sophomore Jada Stansberry. She was the second-leading scorer with 15 points but was even more damaging on the other end where her presence against the Panthers' guards made it difficult for them to get the ball inside to sophomore Jaleigh Crawford.
Inside the Tigers fronted the 5-foot-10 Crawford with 5-5 junior Reiley Hiser.
“Give credit to Hiser because she battled her the whole game,” said Warren. “Crawford is such a good player.”
Crawford still shot 12-of-19 from the field for a game-high 27 points.
“Our guards are limited on what they can do against that pressure,” said Elwood coach Craig Brunnemer. “We’re young. We’re getting better, and we’re working hard. We have all the respect in the world for VanBlair. But they came out and hit those outside shots. We just can’t give up 30 points in one quarter and make that up. But we still battle and were cutting into the lead in the third quarter.”
The Tigers scored just five points in the second quarter and were up just 35-25 at halftime. The Panthers cut it to seven in the third, but senior Claudia Leavell fouled out in that quarter, and the Tigers pushed the advantage to 49-35 after three.
Alex (9-10, 2-2 Central Indiana Conference) hosts Mississinewa on Wednesday. The Panthers (5-14, 0-5) are at Tri-Central on Wednesday.
The reigning Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament champion Tigers outscored Elwood 24-6 in the third quarter and opened up a 52-20 lead going into the fourth quarter. In the third, the Panthers had seven turnovers and made just one field goal.
“I think maybe we put on a little more pressure,” said Alexandria coach Marty Carroll. “We had the last two games in the county where we used six players. This was a game where we used a lot of players.”
There were 11 Tigers who scored.
None of them were more effective than senior Rylan Metz. He led all scorers with 16 points, and he missed just one field goal.
“Rylan has point guard skills,” said Carroll. “He might not be quick enough to play that position. But when he got the ball in the high post against their zone, he shot the ball well and he passed it well.”
Two of his teammates joined him in double figures, Jagger Orick, who had 11, and Nick Williams, who scored 10. The Tigers hit 29 of 48 field goals, launching just five times from beyond the arc.
“When we have good patience on offense, we can hit a high percentage,” said Carroll.
Elwood had 22 turnovers compared to 12 for the Tigers. None of the Panthers scored in double figures, but sophomore Will Retherford had nine points and junior Mason Robison added eight. The home team hit 10-of-33 from the field.
The Tigers (9-5, 2-1 CIC) are at Oak Hill next Friday.
“By playing all those games early, we now play Friday, Friday, Friday without games in the middle of the week,” said Carroll.
Elwood (0-12, 0-3) hosts Sheridan on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.