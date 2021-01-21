Indiana talked all week about a renewed commitment to defense following its loss last week to rival Purdue.
The Hoosiers demonstrated that in their 81-69 upset win at No. 4 Iowa on Thursday night.
Sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way again offensively with 23 points, but it was a defense that limited Iowa to just 32 points and 26.5% shooting in the second half that stole the show.
“As a coach, you want your guys to be a reflection of what your guys do every day,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “In some ways, we have been ... the bottom line is we lost confidence in what we did well for a long part of the season. I thought maybe it was a luck of the draw that we weren’t able to play this weekend, but it gave us time to work on some things, address some things.”
The defensive effort allowed Indiana to overcome foul trouble to Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson and poor free-throw shooting. Thompson picked up his fourth foul at the 13:28 mark, and Jackson-Davis got his fourth foul at the 8:10 mark, but both managed to finish the game. The Hoosiers shot 60% (21-of-35) from the free-throw line.
Rob Phinisee added 18 points and three assists for the Hoosiers (9-6, 4-4 Big Ten). Al Durham scored 14 points, and Armaan Franklin scored 11 points as Indiana picked up its first win against a ranked team this season, improving to 1-4 against ranked opponents.
Iowa led 53-44 after former Castle standout Jack Nunge converted a three-point play on a putback with 12 minutes left. But Indiana stormed back, with Jackson-Davis scoring seven straight points inside to cut Iowa’s lead to 53-50. Then, freshman guard Anthony Leal sank a 3-pointer with 9:17 remaining, capping a 9-0 run to tie the score at 53.
Durham then put Indiana up 57-55 on a jumper, and Franklin followed with a corner 3-pointer to put the Hoosiers up 60-55 with 6:02 left.
Indiana’s defense continued to grind, limiting Iowa without a field goal from the 12-minute mark of the second half to the 1-minute mark. A Phinisee 3-pointer put Indiana up 67-56 with 2:48 remaining, and the Hoosiers were able to finish off the game with free throws.
“They were tougher than we were tonight, I thought, and that’s disappointing,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
Luka Garza led Iowa (12-3, 6-2) with 28 points, but the Hoosiers made the national player of the year frontrunner work, as Garza went 10-of-22 from the field. Indiana also defended the 3-point line, limiting Iowa to 21.7% from 3-point range (5-of-23). Iowa came into the game leading the Big Ten in 3-pointers made (10.4 per game) and second in the conference in 3-point accuracy (39.5%). Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, an Indiana-killer throughout his career, went 0-of-9 from the field and 0-of-8 from 3-point range. C.J. Fredrick, another standout long-range shooter for Iowa, sat out the second half with leg soreness.
“They missed some they normally make,” Miller said. “I’d like to think that we did a pretty good job on the ball, though. I thought that Rob, I thought that Armaan in the second half and I think Al Durham, I think those guys were terrific defensively in terms of being on the catch in there. Rob maybe had one of the best defensive performances in his college career, to be honest with you, for the amount of minutes that he played. I thought he was unbelievable on the ball.”
Phinisee said the defensive tone for the Hoosiers was set in practice during the week.
“Coming off that Purdue loss, we felt like we didn’t play as hard as we could,” Phinisee said. “It was really intense. Coach got into us a bit. We just wanted to pick up our defensive intensity. I felt like we just did a really good job as a team, everyone helping with Bohannon, with Fredrick, even with Garza in the second half.”
Indiana entered the game down another player, as freshman guard Trey Galloway sat out with back soreness. With Galloway out, Franklin returned to the starting lineup as one of three guards with Durham and Phinisee.
Iowa went right inside to Garza, who got Thompson into early foul trouble. Thompson picked up his second foul at the 16:48 mark, forcing Jerome Hunter into the game.
Indiana traded baskets with Iowa early, as a bank shot by Jackson-Davis tied the score at 18 with 12:29 left in the first half. But Wieskamp scored all seven points during a 7-0 run, putting Iowa up 27-23 and forcing Miller to call a timeout.
Jackson-Davis picked up his second foul with 8:26 remaining in the first half. After a Durham 3-pointer cut Iowa’s lead to 27-26, Indiana went on a cold stretch, missing seven of its next eight shots. Iowa went back to Garza, who made a pair of inside baskets. Wieskamp followed with two straight baskets and a Conner McCaffery runner in transition put the Hawkeyes back up 35-28 with 3:20 left in the half.
With Jackson-Davis and Thompson both in foul trouble, IU turned to freshman forward Jordan Geronimo for first-half minutes. Geronimo, appearing in his first game since Jan. 10 at Nebraska, provided a lift with three points and a rebound.
IU made a late run in the first half, but again struggled from the free-throw line, making five of 10 attempts in the first half. Geronimo, Jackson-Davis and Durham could each only make one of two going to the free-throw line in the last two minutes, with a Durham free throw with 2.8 seconds remaining cutting Iowa’s lead to 37-31 at halftime.
“Early in the game, we were soft in and around the rim again, but we were able to keep it at a working margin,” Miller said. “I thought in the second half, we were much tougher.”
