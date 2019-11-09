MUNCIE — Down to Delta by two possessions at halftime, Madison-Grant girl’s basketball was in striking distance, but had been setback due to a handful of turnovers.
But a second half defensive surge by the Argylls lifted the team to a stunning 37-36 season-opening win over the Eagles on Saturday.
“There’s two ways to look at this win,” Argylls head coach Brandon Bradley said. “We gave them plenty of opportunities for them to beat us. We had some sloppy turnovers and we’re 4-for-10 from the free throw line down the stretch, and some of that has to do with experience. However, from a team that was 3-20 last year, coming in and winning on Delta’s opening night, I couldn’t be prouder.”
It took a while for M-G to jump into the driver’s seat as the Argylls struggled to hold on to the ball early. They trailed 13-6 with 11 turnovers after the first quarter. There was improvement down the stretch, but Madison-Grant finished with 20 turnovers on the day.
“We didn’t really make any adjustments from the first half to the second, but just focused on ball security,” Bradley said. “Being the first game of the year for us, and this being Delta’s second, they had a little bit of comfort starting off and there were no nerves from them. We had to adapt to that and the same thing happened last Tuesday. We just have to get comfortable and start playing.”
While the offense was slow to start, the defense stood consistent throughout as the Argylls recorded 27 rebounds on the day. M-G also managed to force 18 Eagle turnovers as the game came down to the wire.
The Argylls got close at the beginning of the third quarter, when a pair of layups from senior McKenna Lugar closed the gap to one, 25-24. The senior had a big impact inside the paint for the Argylls, picking up a team leading 10 points.
“Boxing out big time was key inside the paint,” Lugar said. “We don’t really work on it as much in practice, so boxing out was a big thing and just being big and strong. Like how I am.”
The game became a free throw shooting contest late. Both teams had plenty of opportunities at the line, as Delta shot 13-19 on the day while M-G was 12-23. Junior Zoey Barnett hit a pair late in the third to give the Argylls their first lead of the game, 27-25.
The first and only three-pointer of the game from Delta sophomore Gracie Gilland put the Eagles up 34-30 with three minutes left in the game. Bradley said he felt his team contained Gilland even though she finished with 16 points on the day. The majority of her points came on free throws.
“I think the biggest thing defensively was the way were able to frustrate Gilland the way we did,” Bradley said. “She scored 16, but she never really got into a rhythm. You could see it when she shot jumpers that didn’t get that rhythm. Our whole team defense was really, really good today.”
With Delta up by two possessions late, a pair of layups by the Argylls gave them the boost they needed in the final minute. A made free throw was enough to hold off a made jumper from Gilland with three seconds left for the win.
“Winning a game like this really gives us some buy in,” Bradley said. “If you’re a competitor, you’re going to be frustrated about playing time and whatever, but you understand the betterment of the team. We played 11 girls today and we did it because we had to. Everybody contributed to the win today.”
Madison-Grant is 1-0 and will play at Wes-Del Wednesday. Delta falls to 1-1 and hosts Alexandria Tuesday.
