BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana enters the month of February with both the Big Ten’s best field goal percentage defense and best scoring defense.
That commitment to defense has fueled IU into contention for a Big Ten title in head coach Mike Woodson’s first season. It will be tested as the Hoosiers begin a difficult stretch to close the regular season Saturday against No. 18 Illinois (noon, ESPN) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Of Indiana’s final nine games, five will come against Top 25 teams, including Illinois (No. 18), at Michigan State on Feb. 12 (13), Wisconsin on Feb. 15 (11), at Ohio State on Feb. 19 (16) and at Purdue on March 5 (4).
“It’s a great opportunity, really,” IU forward Miller Kopp said. “You can look at it two ways. It’s a tough stretch. We’ve got to get through it, or it’s a great opportunity to move up the ranks in the league which is what we want to do.”
IU (16-5, 7-4 Big Ten) is coming of back-to-back games against Penn State and Maryland giving up less than 60 points. Overall, the Hoosiers are allowing just 63 points per game and rank eighth nationally in field goal percentage defense, allowing opponents to shoot just 37.3% from the floor.
“I go back to the days when I played here under Coach (Bob) Knight,” Woodson said on his radio show Monday. “We always had good defensive teams. If your team is great defensively, you’re gonna always have a chance to win.”
Diving into deeper numbers, IU ranks 15th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.
“We go into every game, we know that’s our bread and butter, our defense,” Kopp said. “So we have a lot of confidence in that end of the floor.”
Woodson scrapped the pack-line defense IU employed last season under Archie Miller for an aggressive, man-to-man, switching defense that has produced results.
“We’re all still learning, but I also still think we have a lot of the concepts as a team and as a unit that we’re really strung together on a cord,” Kopp said. “That’s when we’re at our best, when we’re all moving as one out there on the floor.”
Kopp said the commitment for IU begins with guarding the player in front of you.
“Guys on the team, they take their matchup personally, and you just stay in front of your guy and not let your guy score,” Kopp said. “Obviously there’s help and we help each other, but we take a lot of pride in guarding the ball.”
IU junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said that pride is instilled by IU’s coaches, who sometimes engage in a little trash talk to get players going.
“Coach is always talking a little trash about this person is going to do this to you,” Jackson-Davis. “I think some of the guys take it personally.”
At 6-foot-9 and 245 pounds, Jackson-Davis has improved as an interior defender protecting the rim. His 2.7 blocks per gamer (57 total) lead the Big Ten. As a team, IU ranks second in the Big Ten in blocked shots (5.57 per game) and sixth in steals (6 per game).
IU is currently down one of its top perimeter defenders -- point guard Rob Phinisee -- who is out with plantar fasciitis. But IU sophomore swingman Trey Galloway has picked up the slack. Galloway has provided a spark as an on-ball defender with eight steals in IU’s last five games.
“He plays with such high energy all of the time,” Jackson-Davis said. “He’s really, really good at blowing up screens without letting his man get the ball, and it’s crazy because he doesn’t look as big as he actually is. He’s all of 6-5, so he’s sometimes guarding players that are 6-3, 6-2, but he’s so quick that he stays with them.”
On Thursday, Jackson-Davis was named one of 10 finals for the Karl Malone Trophy, given to college basketball’s best power forward. Jackson-Davis ranks fifth in the Big Ten in scoring (18.3 points per game), third in rebounding (8.6 per game) and first in blocked shots (2.7 per game).
