ALEXANDRIA — Halfway through the opening set, it appeared Elwood sophomore Jaleigh Crawford would have her way and the Panthers volleyball team would have a shot at pulling an upset at Alexandria.
But a defensive adjustment and superior service game by the Tigers helped turn the tide as Alexandria fended off a scrappy Panthers squad in three sets, 25-17, 25-9, 25-12, Thursday.
With five early kills by Crawford, Elwood (11-13) played Alex even early, leading 13-11.
But the Tigers tightened up defensively, led by back row specialists Carlie Remington and Ally Honeycutt as well as Taylor Stinefield, and started to mount the comeback.
Consecutive kills by Kaitlyn Bair, a block by Stinefield and a Remington four-point service run, including two of her match-high five aces, helped Alexandria (14-8) finish the set on a 14-4 run. It never looked back.
Lauren Dungan had seven of her 13 kills in a dominant second set for the Tigers, but Elwood coach Lindsay Durm credited the Alex defense with changing momentum.
“I just think their back row really adjusted,” Durm said. “They really didn’t put (Crawford) away blocking wise, but they were digging her a lot better than in the first set.”
Although Crawfod led Elwood with 11 kills, six of those came in the first set.
“Our defense and our serve receive got out of that funk. That’s what carried us through the second and third game, too,” Alex coach Caitlin Morency said. “We’ve been harping on the girls all year that you can’t send a free ball over on a serve. I think we had three girls with three aces. Addy Warren was the other one. With a girl like Jaleigh on the other side, you’ve got to be aggressive or she’s just going to pound it down your throat.”
The Alex offense stayed on track through the remainder of the match as senior setter McKenzie Adams took those passes from the back row and fed her trio of hitters, Bair (12 kills), Dungan and Stinefield (seven kills).
Adams, playing in her last home match, celebrated her senior night with 26 assists and three aces.
“I’ve personally been with her since seventh grade. She was on my first club volleyball team,” Morency said. “Going from a little girl with these giant glasses to someone who is now an adult is just crazy. She’s meant a lot. She’s got a loud voice, a good personality. She’s a good leader. She’s going to be missed by everyone on the team.”
“I was reflecting with the girls and, ‘Wait a minute, this is my last home game,’” Adams said. “Wow, that went by really quick. I feel really proud to be a part of this team.”
Senior Kelsey Ruder led the Panthers with 13 assists, and sophomore Morgan Scott contributed four kills.
The Tigers’ junior varsity team won a three-set match over the Panthers 25-15, 21-25 and 15-11.
Alexandria will play at Madison-Grant on Saturday while Elwood will play Eastern at home Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.