FORTVILLE — It was far from the prettiest win of the season for the Pendleton Heights girls basketball team, but this is the time of year when the only goal is scoring one more point than the opponent each night.
Thanks to a disruptive team defense, the Arabians had plenty more than the one-point advantage needed at the final horn to advance.
After taking several possessions to figure out a Richmond zone defense, PH went on first half runs of 15-4 and 10-2 and outscored the Red Devils 18-6 in the third quarter to cruise into the Class 4A Sectional 9 semifinals with a 64-39 victory.
Pendleton Heights (18-5) has won nine of its last 11 games while Richmond’s season ended at 8-15 after dropping its third straight outing.
It was tough sledding at the outset for the Arabians, as they trailed 4-3 after turning the ball over on three of their first five possessions.
But freshman Kaycie Warfel scored the next three points on a free throw and a transition layup off a Hailee Brunnemer steal before junior Whitney Warfel was on the receiving end of a feed from her younger sister for a layup. Brunnemer and the elder Warfel then hit consecutive 3-point baskets before Richmond scored twice. Kaycie capped the run and the quarter with a drive into the lane as the Arabians took a 19-11 lead after the opening stanza.
“Those first couple possessions, part of that is the nerves,” PH coach Chad Cook said. “What I didn’t like as much is what I talked about during timeouts -- about what would work. We didn’t go out and just take it to them. Nervous, tight, 'I don’t want to take that extra dribble or that behind the zone pass.' I think our nerves bogged us down.
"I’ve been in sectionals before where the nerves take over, and you force stuff. I don’t think we had too many turnovers today.”
An elbow jumper by Whitney Warfel started the 10-2 second quarter run which saw most of the lineup involved. Baskets by Brunnemer, Abi Rosenkrans, Kylea Lloyd and Kaycie Warfel helped stretch the Arabians' advantage to 32-19 at halftime.
The PH defense stifled the Red Devils after intermission. They forced eight Richmond miscues in the period — 24 in the game — and pushed the lead to 20 on a Lloyd basket in the paint. A Morgan Martin steal led to a Brunnemer 3-point basket in transition at the 2:39 mark for a 46-23 lead and seemed to take any remaining air out of the Red Devils.
The Martin steal was one of 18 recorded by PH, with Lloyd leading the way with five. Beyond the turnovers, the Arabians constantly harassed the Red Devils with deflections and tipped passes. Not just the hands of PH, but also the feet — particularly those of Brunnemer who deflected four passes with her feet — kept the Richmond offense from gaining any traction.
“I thought we were moving well,” Cook said of his defense. “We tried five or six different defenses today, a chance for us to practice some things that we might be able to use coming down the stretch.”
Kaycie Warfel led the Arabians with 17 points and six assists while Brunnemer finished with 13 points and three steals and Whitney Warfel added 12 points and four assists. Berkley Shelton led PH with eight rebounds while Lloyd grabbed seven, helping the Arabians to a 38-28 advantage overall.
The Arabians will meet New Palestine in the second sectional semifinal, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday after the Dragons stopped Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Greenfield-Central 59-34 in Game 1 on Wednesday. PH won in New Palestine in overtime 67-65 on Jan. 14 to clinch the outright HHC title.
“We’re eager to have the opportunity,” Cook said. “We’re thankful with what we’ve been through with injuries to be able to dress everybody — God willing, with practice tomorrow. We’re in a good position here. We want to play better — and they want to play better — against that New Pal team.”
The first semifinal will feature Anderson (9-14) against Mount Vernon (15-8) at 6 p.m. The Marauders beat the Indians in Anderson 58-21 earlier this season.
