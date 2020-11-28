ALEXANDRIA -- Behind a stingy defense that yielded just two field goals in the middle quarters combined, the Alexandria girls basketball team remained unbeaten with its second win in less than 24 hours Saturday.
The Tigers outscored Daleville 30-8 in the second quarter on their way to a 70-42 victory and a 4-0 record. The Broncos dropped to 2-4.
While the home team defense was limiting Daleville to just eight free throws in the second quarter, Alexandria senior Reece VanBlair was scoring in a multitude of ways on her path to a 28-point performance on just 13 field goal attempts and 12-of-14 free-throw shooting.
“A lot of players can shoot 3s and go to the basket, and they don’t do much in between,” said first-year Alexandria coach Mickey Hosier. “But Reese has a jump shot that she can hit and score from a lot of spots on the floor.”
At halftime, VanBlair had 18 points, just one point shy of Daleville’s total as the Tigers held a 49-19 advantage at intermission. She picked up her third and fourth fouls in the third quarter and sat out some of the second half.
The Broncos trailed just 19-11 after one quarter and were still in the contest.
“We had prepared for what we thought Alexandria might do,” said Daleville’s first-year coach Austin Earley. “We had (Audrey) Voss in the middle of the floor, and that’s where she does her best work.”
She had four points and four rebounds in that quarter.
Things came apart for the Broncos in the second eight minutes. They were playing without one point guard, junior Emi Isom, and their other point, Malia Walker, went to the bench with three fouls before the end of the first quarter.
“With neither of those players on the floor, I think we got a little flustered,” said Earley.
Daleville had 13 turnovers in the second period, and much of that was due to the floor presence of disruption queen Jada Stansberry. Her quickness, tenacity and true grit led to nearly half of those Daleville miscues. She also drilled a pair of consecutive 3-pointers early in her team’s 30-point outburst on her way to an 11-point quarter.
“Shooting is not necessarily her strength, but she has worked really hard at that,” said Hosier. “Sometimes she gets down on herself to much for things. But I tell her not to worry about it because she impacts the game in so many other ways when she is on the court.”
Stansberry added 15 points to the Tigers’ ledger despite shooting just three times in the second half.
Junior Ally Honeycutt hit five 3-pointers in seven attempts on her way to a 17-point showing. Like Stansberry, she contributed a pair of 3-pointers in that huge Tigers' spurt. Maddy Schuyler led the Tigers with six rebounds, and Rylee Pyle came off the bench to snag five.
Ellie Hochstetler was the only Bronco to score in double figures with 10. Walker scored eight, all in the second half. Voss finished with seven and a game-high eight rebounds. Heather Pautler also had seven points and six boards.
“Alexandria has a great team,” said Earley. “We’re not at 100% yet, but this was the closest we have been this season. We just had a postponement, so we don’t play again until Dec. 8 at home against Lapel. We have to be at 100% by then.”
The Tigers will next be in action Monday at Indiana Deaf School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.