INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard must have been salivating as he watched the NFC Championship Game.
Bolstered by four first-round draft picks – Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead – the San Francisco 49ers’ dominant defensive line controlled the Green Bay Packers’ high-flying offense and propelled the franchise into the Super Bowl following a 4-12 finish in 2018.
It’s a blueprint the Indianapolis Colts general manager would love to follow.
But there’s a lot of work to be done.
Ballard had a hit in free agency with veteran Justin Houston, who led the Colts with 11 sacks and deserved a spot on the Pro Bowl roster, but some other key elements of the unit regressed in 2019.
Defensive tackle Denico Autry was among the season’s biggest disappointments. A consistently impressive training camp performance raised expectations in the summer. But he was largely ineffective once the regular season began.
Despite playing in two more games than 2018, Autry’s sack total dipped from nine in his debut season with Indianapolis to 3.5 last year. The falloff in tackles for loss was even steeper, dropping from a career-high 13 in 2018 to four – his lowest total since his rookie season of 2014.
The news wasn’t much better for veteran defensive tackle Margus Hunt, who lost his starting job to Grover Stewart and might have placed himself on the roster bubble just one season after signing a three-year contract extension.
Indianapolis needs young pass rusher Kemoko Turay to prove he can stay healthy and build off a promising start opposite Houston, and depth needs to be improved on the edge overall.
But the immediate focus this offseason likely will lie on the interior, particularly with the all-important 3-technique – the tackle who lines up off the guard’s shoulder and must have the versatility to stuff the run and put pressure up the middle on the quarterback.
“It always starts up front,” Ballard said during his season-ending press conference. “I thought we were solid up front. I thought we had a couple of guys that had some really good years. I think the interior, we've got to be able to get some more interior pressure.
“The 3-technique, the 3-technique drives this thing. It does. Every time I've been a part of this (defensive scheme), the 3-technique drives this.”
Ballard spent 12 years as a scout for the Chicago Bears, helping to build one of the NFL’s best defenses between 2001-12. The Bears’ version of the Tampa 2 scheme was led by a pair of athletic linebackers in Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs and an opportunistic and versatile cornerback in Charles Tillman.
But it was the addition of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Tommie Harris – and later the pleasant surprise of fourth-round draft pick Henry Melton – that really took the unit to the next level.
The Colts have the linebackers in place with all-pro Darius Leonard and Anthony Walker, and Kenny Moore II fills the role of the role of versatile cornerback.
But they’re missing that critical interior piece.
Indianapolis hoped Autry could fill the role. That’s why he was Ballard’s first big free-agent signing when the market opened in 2018.
The franchise also had high hopes for Tyquan Lewis, a second-round pick out of Ohio State who arrived a month after Autry.
But neither has consistently been able to reach his ceiling. There’s hope a healthy Autry can bounce back in 2020, and Ballard issued a challenge to Lewis – who has battled injuries through his first two pro seasons – as the players exited the building for the offseason three weeks ago.
“What I told Tyquan was this is a big year for him,” Ballard said. “We're going to expect him to come in and really show what we think his talent level is. Where we end up playing him, we see him as a guy who can play both at end and inside, and he's got to be able to give that to us.”
Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus got an up-close look at some of the draft’s interior defensive line talent during practices last week for the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw, in particular, was impressive by nearly all accounts. He’s got the size (6-foot-6, 310 pounds) to be effective against the run and the athleticism to get after the passer.
And he could be an option when the Colts pick 13th overall in the first round.
But the changes next season won’t be limited purely to personnel.
Defensive line coach Mike Phair departed to join Matt Rhule’s staff with the Carolina Panthers, and Indianapolis is still seeking his replacement. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters at the Senior Bowl that process is being narrowed down to a few finalists, and the team hopes to have an announcement soon.
No matter who’s in charge, Ballard believes the defense isn’t far off from where it needs to be.
“I thought we were really making strides up until about the second half of the (Dec. 1) Tennessee game,” he said. “That’s where it was just like a slope. Ball got rolling, and we couldn’t stop the ball from rolling. Saying that, we were playing with a lot of young players on defense. I remember looking up against Kansas City and seeing five rookies playing.
“That’s tough sledding on your coaching staff. I don’t care how good they are as players. They’re still rookies. Then when you start talking about first-, second - or third-year players, I would say 19 to 20 players that we play on defense are all on the first or second or third year.”
