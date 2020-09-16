LAPEL — Avery Bailey and Madi Carpenter are fully aware of the uncertainties that go with high school sports in 2020. The Lapel seniors were juniors when their softball season was taken away, and they were unable to defend a sectional championship, and they both know getting back on the diamond in spring of 2021 — or even for Carpenter to compete in gymnastics this winter — is not guaranteed.
On their volleyball senior night, the two defensive specialists reflected on their careers together after a 25-14, 25-16, 25-15 win over Anderson.
“It started out with a whole bunch of us, and now there’s just us two,” Carpenter said. “We’ve been playing since sixth grade, actually fourth grade with the Optimists. That’s a long time.”
“It’s just been awesome, really,” Bailey added.
Assistant coaches Rebecca Kadinger and Michele Anderson were at the controls Wednesday night as head coach Hilary Eppert was out with an illness. They said Eppert should be back soon and agreed on the impact Bailey and Carpenter have had on the program during their careers.
“I feel like they are both defensive beasts,” Kadinger said. “Each year, they’ve gotten better, and they aren’t afraid to make plays. Thinking about next year, and we try not to do that, but we realize we’re going to miss a lot of defense.”
“And they bring so much leadership out there on the court,” Anderson added.
Lapel does not have its usual arsenal of experienced hitters for offense, so the defense of players like Bailey and Carpenter has been vital for the Bulldogs to continue their winning ways while the young hitters develop.
“We’ve always focused on ball control and good defense. We’ve drilled on that every single year,” Kadinger said. “Each year, I feel like we have at least two that are really good back there. … We always trust the back row because they’re back there.”
With the match well in hand late, Carpenter subbed in for the final handful of points and found herself in an unusual spot.
She was on the front row.
Junior setter Emma Jackley — who finished with four kills and five aces in addition to her 24 assists — found Carpenter, who put the shot away to bring up match point at 24-15. On the next possession, again the ball came to Carpenter, who again recorded the kill to wrap up the match.
“That was just awesome. I was really just hoping to get the ball over the net,” Carpenter said. “I was just going to swing as hard as I could no matter what. It was fun.”
“We can put her anywhere, and she’ll do it,” Anderson said.
Lapel featured a balanced offensive attack with freshman Elizabeth Stern leading the way with eight kills and a block, junior Emma Anderson with seven kills — five in the first set alone — and junior Ashlynn Allman with six kills. Bailey also recorded three aces for the Bulldogs.
The Indians, under first-year coach Beth Etchison, continue to show fight and improvement. Senior Lexi Swanson led Anderson with six kills, and junior I’Leigha McKenzie supplied one of the high points with four aces in five serves in the first set.
“The speed of the game is what she’s beginning to get used to,” Etchison said of McKenzie. “Now where she is, she’s getting the speed, and next we’re going to work on hitting timing. Her service game is there. Now we’ve got other things to work on.”
Junior Lauryn Williams handed out 10 assists for Anderson.
Lapel (8-5) will return to action Thursday at Alexandria while Anderson (0-9) will continue its quest for its first win Saturday when it hosts North Central Conference rivals Marion and Arsenal Tech.
“Both could be good opportunities for us, so we’ll see,” Etchison said.
The Bulldogs topped the Indians in the JV contest 25-10, 25-12.
